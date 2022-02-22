Blockchain in the energy Market Size, share & Trends – The rise in the penetration of Internet of Thing devices

Emergen Research Logo

The rising adoption of blockchain in the energy industry and growing safety concerns related to automated grids are driving the demand for the market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Blockchain in Energy Market is forecasted to be worth USD 8,761.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecasted timeline, the global Blockchain in the energy market is expected to rise substantially, owing to the rising adoption of Blockchain in the energy industry. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Blockchain in Energy market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2027.

The growing safety concerns related to automated grids is anticipated to further propel the market growth in the forecast period. Besides, the rising internet of things technology penetration is likely to drive the market growth shortly.

The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Blockchain in Energy market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region.

The global Blockchain in Energy market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Blockchain in Energy market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Blockchain in Energy market.

Based on Type, the Blockchain in Energy Market is segmented into:

Public

Private

Based on Application, the Blockchain in Energy Market is segmented into:

Peer-To-Peer Transaction

Grid Transactions

Energy Financing

Electric Vehicle

Sustainability Attribution

Others

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Accenture plc

WePower UAB

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

LO3 Energy

Inc.

and BigchainDB GmbH

among others.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

