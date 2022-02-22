AUDEA® Autonomous Smart Speaker and Headphones Company Announces StartEngine® Equity Crowdfund Offering
Addresses an unserved multi-billion-dollar market with patented technology. Autonomously plays any app with or without a phone with the highest sound quality
Music lovers want to easily browse and listen to the highest quality music possible with or without their phone.”MILLCREEK, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUDEA®, the producer of autonomous “Ultra Smart Speaker and Headphones” based on patented technology has launched an equity Crowdfund offering on StartEngine®.
— Douglas Kihm, CEO
For more information on the AUDEA StartEngine Offering: www.startengine.com/audea
Web site: www.myaudea.com
AUDEA is a new class of ultra smart audio products that includes smart speakers and patented smart headphones. Unlike traditional “smart speakers”, AUDEA incorporates an app processor and display that allows you to run any App such as Spotify®, Apple Music® and YouTube® so you can browse and play your music and videos with or without a phone. AUDEA is believed to be the first autonomous smart speaker and headphones that has everything built inside including a 13 band EQ which dramatically enhances sound quality and simplicity.
The company has raised $2.6 million in private funding, has begun shipping product and was recently awarded a 30-claim patent for its autonomous smart voice-controlled headphones. The company was selected by the leading equity Crowdfunding platform, StartEngine®, to place its Crowdfunding offering.
The market for smart speakers and headphones is projected to grow from $30 billion in 2021 to $57.3 billion in 2025. AUDEA uniquely serves the high-end sector of the market. For a limited time, anyone can own a piece of a groundbreaking patented smart audio technology company for as little as $250.
AUDEA® Inc.’s mission is to dramatically enhance people’s entertainment experience with revolutionary, ultra smart, high-quality speakers and headphones. The company’s “ultra smart” speaker and ultra smart headphones are based on patented “autonomous” technology.
Simply put, people want to be able to freely browse and play music at any level of quality with any music app, with or without using a phone.
AUDEA's smart speakers and headphones are believed to deliver the absolute highest audio quality because they are complete high def 96 kHz 24-bit music player systems that incorporate an adjustable 13 band equalizer (EQ) and support auxiliary high-fidelity speakers that dramatically enhances the spatial, immersive listening experience.
“Music lovers want to easily browse and listen to the highest quality music possible with or without their phone” said Douglas Kihm, CEO, Founder. Mr. Kihm continued, “People naturally want to visually browse their stored and online streaming music by artist, genre, curated playlists and instantly play it without the complications of a smartphone. Millions of music enthusiasts are dissatisfied with the cheap, mass consumer, low sound quality of today’s smart speakers and headphones. They are looking for a solution that combines the premium sound quality of classic shelf and tower speakers with an adjustable 13 band equalizer and the smarts of an app processor based smart speaker. AUDEA uniquely offers this solution”.
The company was awarded a strong, broad 30-claim patent on its VOXXI® autonomous smart voice control technology which it believes companies like Apple®, Sony®, Samsung®, Bose®, Facebook®/Oculus, and many others will want to license or own in order to protect their dominant position in the multibillion-dollar smart headphones and Virtual Reality (VR) goggle headset market. VOXXI’s Private Voice Control” only turns on the microphone when the Remote’s Wake Key is pressed which prevents any potential online eavesdropping by voice control companies of private conversations. VOXXI® voice control software is being updated to support custom wake words and voice commands.
AUDEA includes a Remote that allows you to control music playback including play, pause, skip and volume plus 6 Pre-sets buttons that give you “one-click” selection of your favorite App. A 48 LED, 360-degree Light Ring provides visual indication of volume, system status and system notifications. AUDEA’s onboard storage and optional rechargeable battery pack plays stored music without WIFI or AC power.
AUDEA has an Aux Input for connecting a TV or phonograph plus an Aux output to connect to a stereo receiver or amplified speakers including the company’s “SoundMate”.
AVAILABILITY
AUDEA® is available from AUDEA’s online store and soon on retail online stores.
PRICING
AUDEA® Q1 has a retail price of $399 USD MSRP.
AUDEA® TRIO 1, a AUDEA Q1 with two SoundMate 1 speakers has a retail price of $749 USD MSRP.
Douglas Kihm
+1 385-354-0800
email us here
AUDEA Inc.
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
AUDEA StartEngine Introduction Video