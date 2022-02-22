PHILIPPINES, February 22 -
Press Release
February 22, 2022
STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON HELPING THE OFWs IN HONG KONG
Nananawagan ako sa administrasyon na ilagay sa blacklist ang mga employer na mapapatunayang inabandona ang mga Pilipinong kasambahay na nagka-COVID. Maaari ring magsampa ng mga kaso laban sa mga employer na yan. We cannot allow them to hire again.
Umaasa akong maililigtas kaagad ng ating konsulado ang mga Pilipinong OFWs mula Hong Kong at mabibigyan sila ng agarang serbisyong medikal kung kinakailangan.
You just read:
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on helping the OFWs in Hong Kong
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.