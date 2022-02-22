PHILIPPINES, February 22 - Press Release February 22, 2022 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON HELPING THE OFWs IN HONG KONG Nananawagan ako sa administrasyon na ilagay sa blacklist ang mga employer na mapapatunayang inabandona ang mga Pilipinong kasambahay na nagka-COVID. Maaari ring magsampa ng mga kaso laban sa mga employer na yan. We cannot allow them to hire again. Umaasa akong maililigtas kaagad ng ating konsulado ang mga Pilipinong OFWs mula Hong Kong at mabibigyan sila ng agarang serbisyong medikal kung kinakailangan.