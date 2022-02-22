Global P2E platform XETA Launches by XPOP

Korea's first Polkadot-based blockchain technology company to launch the P2E platform

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2022 -- XPOP ​​is going to launch the 'Dragon Legend', P2E (Play to Earn) game platform. XPOP ​​is Korea's first K-POP entertainment platform based on Polkadot blockchain technology, and is a blockchain company that provides entertainment NFT, K-POP music, webtoons, and games.



'Dragon Legend' is a P2E game designed to breed a legendary virtual dragon by hatching 6 types of dragons. By adding powerful P2E (Play to Earn) game features, they allow players to generate revenue through points accumulated in the various dragon breeding processes.

The existing P2E games often lacked the fun and exciting elements of the game, but Dragon Legend is a game centered on collectible and breedable creatures called dragons, Players can enjoy various interesting features of the game such as the dinosaur egg hatching system, PVP (war), and guild battles. Furthermore, the extended version will be released one after another.

XPOP​​, an innovative blockchain-based entertainment platform, actively collaborates with content creators, content business players, and global consumers in various fields such as artist NFT sales, music NFT creation and streaming services, webtoons and secondary copyright fields such as film, illustration, animation, scenario.

Through XETA (XPOP Metaverse), consumers around the world can enjoy a variety of contents such as K-POP stars' music, goods, and NFT products in collaboration with famous IPs. It will expand to metaverse properties, real estate, artist-sponsored cosmetics, and luxury goods. In particular, it is expected to meet the needs of many global users who love K-pop and K-products.

The CEO of XPOP said, "Korea's game technology is already world-class, but the P2E market is still in the early stage. With the release of Dragon Legend, XPOP plans to expand to Europe and North America, starting from China, Malaysia, and Vietnam."

XPOP will include the entertainment metaverse, a concept that integrates existing businesses and builds additional games by the second half of this year, starting with Dragon Legend. They're aiming for about 10 million people on the entire XETA platform of XPOP and Dragon Legend is targeting at 1 million P2E users.

XPOP ​​continues to develop the projects through continuous partnerships with top domestic and foreign content providers, service platform operators, and engineers. XPOP, which has recently been invested by global venture capitalists specializing in promising DApp investment, is currently about to be listed on a global exchange, and many investors are looking forward to the value of XPOP token.

Media contact

Brand: XPOP

Contact: Media team

E-Mail: joshua@xpop.io

Website: https://www.xpop.io

SOURCE: XPOP