Saiyan – The Decentralized Token that Evolved into a Vibrant Ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saiyan is a community-driven platform that aims to help people with financial well-being by giving them control of their finances and the opportunity to create wealth for themselves. Our medium is $SAIYAN, a cryptocurrency built on Binance’s smart-chain (BEP-20) with a smart code that makes it a safe investment as well as a beneficial asset to hold.

What are the goals for Saiyan?

Saiyan aims to make financial well-being accessible to everyone and educate the next generation of investors. Cryptocurrency has been around for over a decade, but a monetary revolution is still at an infancy stage that will restructure our society, redistributing wealth, and making financial freedom accessible to everyone. In order for global decentralized finance to become a reality, the next generation of investors will have to learn how money works not just to overcome technological obstacles, but also to overcome technological hurdles. This is where $SAIYAN comes in, by providing tools and content so that people will feel confident investing, allowing them to create wealth in a way they have never encountered before.

Ecosystem of SAIYAN

Saiyan is an Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on Pinksale and built on the Binance Smart-Chain (BEP-20). As a monetary system, it functions primarily as a medium for transactions, but it also acts as a reward system for loyal holders and protects against toxic actions of whales (those with large wallets) with a maximum wallet of 1%.

Automatic Liquidity Pool

3% of every transaction with $SAIYAN is deducted and contributed towards the liquidity pool fostering the growth of $SAIYAN that automatically liquidates a healthy and sustainable future for $SAIYAN empowering a long term investment for the community.

RFI Passive Income System

1% of every transaction with $SAIYAN is deducted and redistributed to our holders. It means that just by holding it you will see the number of tokens increasing automatically everyday as the community transacts.

Deflationary Currency

2% of every transaction is taken out of circulation, meaning that our token supply is constantly shrinking and making your $SAIYAN increase in value with time. We have already started with 5% of the supply burned.

Anti-Whale Trap

Everyone is expected to make profit but we want profit to be for everyone. In order to prevent whales (big wallet holders) from manipulating the price or selling out, the $SAIYAN is coded to only allow them to hold 1% of the circulating supply.

Transparency

$SAIYAN strives to be the most transparent project in the Alter-Crypto Market through a series of measures found to maintain transparency as an essential factor for its success and longevity.

What Does the Roadmap Include for Saiyan in 2022?

● Initial DEX Offering

● TikTok Marketing Campaigns

● Twitter Marketing Campaigns

● YouTube Influencer Collaborations

● CoinMarketCap Listing

● CoinGecko Listing

● Certik Audit

● Exclusive SaiYan Merchandise Drop

Join Saiyan’s community chat on Telegram, at https://t.me/Official_Saiyan.

Website: https://saiyantoken.com/

Name: Saiyan Token Email: pr@coinboosts.io Organization: Saiyan Token