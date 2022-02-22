5G In Defense Global Market To See Huge Growth Rate Of 70% Through 2026

5G In Defense Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘5G In Defense Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the 5G in defense market size is expected to grow from $71.24 million in 2021 to $130.36 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 83.0%. The change in the 5G in defense market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $1098.69 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 70.4%. The increasing use of autonomous systems and connected devices is expected to propel the 5G in defense market growth during the forecast period.

The global 5G in defense market consists of sales of 5G technology and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing 5G technology and services for military and homeland security uses. 5G for defense is expected to improve reconnaissance, intelligence, and surveillance systems and processing, streamline logistics systems for increased efficiency and enable new methods of control and command. 5G in defense is used to transfer video, text, image, and voice data with faster bandwidth of 300 GHz to create data on demand for the battlefield.

Global 5G In Defense Market Trends

Major players operating in the industry are undertaking strategic collaborations for developing new technologies for the defense sector. Companies are focusing on developing technologies like 5G new radio (NR) and cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology, which has high demand in the 5G in defense market.

Global 5G In Defense Market Segments

The global 5G in defense market is segmented:

By Communication Infrastructure: Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN)

By Core Network Technology: Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Fog Computing (FC), Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

By Network Type: Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC), Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC)

By End-Use: Military, Homeland Security

By Geography: The global 5G market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

5G In Defense Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 5G in defense global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global 5G in defense market, 5G in defense global market share, 5G in defense global market segments and geographies, 5G in defense global market players, 5G in defense global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The 5G in defense market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s 5G In Defense Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia Networks, Samsung, NEC, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies, Ligado Networks, Wind River Systems Inc., AT&T and Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

