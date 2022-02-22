Digital Twin Market Growth 17.6% by 2022-2027 Analysis, Trends, Challenges Demand and Growth Opportunities

General Electric, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, IBM Corporation

Global Digital Twin market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Digital Twin. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Digital Twin market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.

The global Digital Twin market size is projected to reach USD 4684.5 million by 2027, from USD 1560 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.6% during 2021-2027.

Digital Twin is a near-real-time digital image about the historical and current behavior of a physical object or process that helps optimize business performance.

Digital twins exist at the nexus of physical engineering, data science, and machine learning, and their value translates directly to measurable business outcomes—reduced asset downtime and maintenance costs, improved plant and factory efficiency, reduced cycle times, and increased market agility.

Competitive Landscape:

Report offers the Digital Twin market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include



General Electric

PTC

Siemens

Dassault Systèmes

IBM Corporation

ANSYS

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Accenture (Mackevision)

SAP

AVEVA Group

Global Digital Twin key players include General Electric, Siemens, PTC, Dassault Systèmes, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 60%.

Market Segmentation:

In terms of product, System Twin is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Machine Manufacturing, followed by Energy and Utilities, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, etc.

Digital Twin market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Digital Twin report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

Parts Twin

Product Twin

Process Twin

System Twin

Segment by Application

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive and Transportation

Machine Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

North America is the largest market, with a share about 55%, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific, both have a share about 45 percent.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2027

