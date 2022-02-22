A 1,125,234 EUR Jackpot Hit at Meridian Casino

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For a while now, Meridian casino has been all about one word – casino jackpots! And they manage to keep the momentum in 2022 as well.

Recently, Meridian has cashed out a 1,125,234 EUR jackpot in the slot game Wild Crusade: Empire Treasures. One of the highest jackpot in global casino market.

And yet another “jackpot screamer” was seen this February. A Meridian casino player has won 17,680.75 EUR after winning the jackpot at the Secrets of Alchemy slot.

And their reputation as global jackpot headline – makers is obvious.

And this is not the only novelty for them. Every day, the already rich in-house palette of interesting games is increased as we speak, and not only in slots!

They are dominating the sports betting arena as well. Live Bet Builder and Triple Chance market feature are some of the most prominent parts of Meridian’s B2C and B2B proprietary sports betting and gaming technology.

