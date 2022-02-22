Baby Feeding Bottles Market 2021-2026: Future Forecast, Growth Rate, Demand, Global Size and Report

Baby Feeding Bottles Market

The Baby Feeding Bottles Market is based on material type, capacity, and distribution channel.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Baby Feeding Bottles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global baby feeding bottles market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. Baby feeding bottles, also known as nursing bottles, represent childcare products that are available in various capacities and utilized for feeding infants and young children. The bottles comprise of a rubber teat to help the baby water, milk, infant formula, etc. They are produced by using several materials, including plastic, silicone, glass, stainless steel, etc. Baby feeding bottles are highly convenient and easy to use for infants and toddlers once they stop breastfeeding. The bottles allow parents to monitor the food intake of the child with improved flexibility.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising prevalence of lactose intolerance among infants and toddlers is one of the primary factors driving the baby feeding bottles market across the globe. Moreover, the growing female working population and the shifting consumer preferences towards infant formula are further propelling the market growth. Additionally, several food manufacturers are introducing products with high nutritional content and appealing flavor, which is also is catalyzing the product demand. Besides this, various product innovations, including the launch of BPA-free and stainless-steel baby feeding bottles, are further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, several other factors, including elevating expenditure capacities of the consumers and the rising birth rates across the globe, are also expected to fuel the market growth of baby feeding bottles over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Artsana S.p.A.

• Babisil International Ltd.

• Cherub Baby

• Handi-Craft Company

• Kleine Giraf BV

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Mason Bottle

• Mayborn Group Limited

• Munchkin Inc.

• nanobébé US LTD

• Pacific Baby Inc.

• Pigeon Corporation

• Steribottle Ltd

Breakup by Material Type:

• Plastic

• Stainless Steel

• Silicone

• Glass

Breakup by Capacity:

• Up to 4 Oz

• 4.1 to 6 Oz

• 6.1 to 9 Oz

• More than 9 Oz

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

