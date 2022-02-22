Facility Management Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Industry Size, Share, Growth Statistics, Companies and Forecast

Global Facility Management Market

Facility Management Market has categorized based on solution, service, deployment type, organization size and vertical.

SHERIDAN, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “ Facility Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

Facility management refers to services that help in maintaining the functionality, safety, comfort, and efficiency of the work environment by integrating people, locations, processes, services, and technologies. It includes various competencies such as business continuity, environmental sustainability, human factors, communication, project management, quality, real estate and property management, leadership and strategy, and others. These services are widely used across various industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, real estate, and others. the global facility management market size reached a value of US$ 55.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 116.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.36% during 2022-2027.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

 Detailed analysis of the global market share

 Market Segmentation by solution, service, deployment type, organization size and vertical.

 Latest industry trends and developments

 Competitive Landscape for Facility Management Market

 Strategies of major players and product offerings

The global market is majorly driven by the increase in the adoption of cloud-based solutions. This, along with the change in organization structure and work management, is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for integrated facility management is catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the increased demand for modernization of offices and streamlining services are propelling the market growth. Besides this, the increasing demand from the real estate sector in managing services like security, housekeeping, electrical, cleaning, mechanical, and civil engineering services is providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for facility management solutions integrated with intelligent software is creating a positive outlook for the market.



Top Companies included in the Facility Management Industry Research Report:

• IBM

• Oracle

• Trimble

• CA Technologies

• SAP

• Archibus

• Accruent

• Maintenance Connection

• MCS Solutions

• Planon

• Ioffice

• Jadetrack

• Metricstream

• Emaint

• Facilities Management Express etc.

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Solution:

• Integrated Workplace Management System

• Facility Operations and Security Management

• Building Information Modeling

• Facility Property Management

• Facility Environment Management

Market Breakup by Service:

• Deployment and Integration

• Auditing and Quality Assessment

• Support and Maintenance

• Consulting

• Service Level Agreement Management

Market Breakup by Deployment Type:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Market Breakup by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium Size Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Market Breakup by Vertical:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• IT and Telecom

• Government and Public Administration

• Healthcare

• Education

• Retail

• Energy and Utilities

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

TOC for the Facility Management Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Facility Management Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

