Flabites - A Mumbai Based Snack Brand that Offers A Plethora of Healthy Snacking Options
Flabites is one of the selected brands that provides not only delicious and filling snack options but also adds nutritional value to one’s diet.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snacking has developed a “negative image” among the masses that are conscious about their diet. Snacking, on the contrary, is an essential part of the diet as they serve as an energy source in the middle of the day or during workout sessions. However, with deep-fried chips and instant meals dominating the market, there is a huge shortage when it comes to healthy snacking options. Established in the year 2020, Flabites is an Indian, Mumbai-based brand that bridges the gap between delicious snacks and a conscious lifestyle. As opposed to the nutritionally empty, calorie-filled munching options in the market, flabites offers a galore of nutritional bites in exciting flavours.
The portion of products is bite-sized that reflects a good balance between enough calories to satiate hunger but still not too much to result in unwanted weight gain. Flabites is one of the selected brands that provides not only delicious and filling snack options but also adds nutritional value to one’s diet.
Super seeds that need your attention
Seeds are some of the highly neglected but supremely beneficial parts of most fruits. Flabites has given the commonly overlooked seeds a delicious twist and created a range of lip-smacking munchies that are growing in popularity among health-conscious people. The seeds offered by the pioneer brand include chia seeds, flax seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and watermelon seeds. Filled with nutritional values like fibre, iron, potassium, magnesium and many other essential vitamins and minerals, these seeds have a place in most health-conscious households. All these seeds are available in two flavours - roasted and roasted salted. Roasting the seeds increases the shelf life naturally without the need for preservatives and also gives them a unique nutty flavour.
Chia seeds online have started gaining attention from people aiming for healthy weight loss. These tiny black seeds are rich in fibre, antioxidants, minerals and healthy omega-3 fatty acids that are excellent for weight loss, heart health, digestion, gut health and keep one full for a longer time. The brand offers two varieties- roasted and roasted salted in 200g and 350g packs. Customers prefer to buy chia seeds online from Flabites as they are 100% natural, organic and free of any harmful preservatives and chemicals.
Healthy snacks to have on hand
Roasted pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of zinc, manganese, copper, antioxidants and phytosterols. The best part about consuming these seeds is that they are low in harmful fat and keto-friendly. The high fibre content of pumpkin seeds gives the feeling of being satiated for a long time and aids in better digestion. For every 100 gram serving of roasted pumpkin seeds, there are 18 grams of dietary fibre and approximately 19 grams of plant-based protein.
Apart from chia seeds and pumpkin seeds, flax seeds are also a star ingredient in most dishes in the diet of health-conscious people. Super seeds have a very subtle flavour that one can add to their salads, soups, smoothies and desserts without altering the original taste of the delicacy. Flabites is also home to an exciting range of flavourful and premium quality dry fruits. Cashews and almonds are tossed in unique natural flavours like peri peri, blueberry, green chilly, guava chilly, chocolate, coffee mocha, rose, salted caramel and even bubble gum. Flabites is giving a delicious twist to the supreme quality, crunchy and flavourful dry fruits.
About the brand
Flabites is an initiative with a mission to promote healthy living and a clean diet among the people. The brand offers mouth-watering nutrient-rich seeds and delivers pan India so people all over the country can buy chia seeds, flavoured dry fruits and other super seeds in their purest form.
