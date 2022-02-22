NOTICE TO DISREGARD - Ave Fenix Pictures Studios

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, California, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Ave Fenix Pictures Studios that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Ave Fenix Pictures Studios’s first mainstream film: Where Sweet Dreams Die" issued February 08, 2022, over GlobeNewswire.
