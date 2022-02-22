Larry Sharpe Nominated for Governor of NY at Libertarian Party Convention

Larry Sharpe at convention Libertarian Party of New York convention attendees Larry Sharpe

Larry Sharpe is now officially backed by Andrew Yang’s Forward Party, and The Libertarian Party of New York in a run to unite the left and right in NY State.

The whole country is watching New York. It’s time to show people that unity is possible, and we will achieve it through a libertarian coalition to bridge the divide.” — Larry Sharpe

ALBANY, NY, USA, February 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Larry Sharpe was officially nominated as The Libertarian Party of New York candidate for Governor at the Special Nominating Convention and State Committee Meeting on Saturday, February 19th, 2022. Sharpe is also endorsed by The Forward Party, founded by Andrew Yang.Larry Sharpe said, “The whole country is watching New York. It’s time to show people that unity is possible, and we will achieve it through a libertarian coalition to bridge the divide.”Attendees included Larry Sharpe as well as other candidates for statewide office, and the LPNY State Committee at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites at Albany Airport, New York. Other nominated candidates included Andrew Hollister for Lieutenant Governor, Sean Hayes for Attorney General, Bill Schmidt for Comptroller, and Thomas Quiter for U.S. Senator.In order to appear on the ballot, Sharpe will need to attain 45,000 signatures from registered voters for each of the two lines, for a total of 90,000 signatures. This is triple the previous requirement, due to a rule change instituted by the New York Board of Elections after Larry Sharpe qualified the Libertarian Party for automatic ballot access in 2018 for the first time in New York history.Larry Sharpe said, “The establishment of Democratic and Republican elites showed us that they will stop at nothing to hold onto their power. It’s time for smaller parties to form an alliance for ballot access, ranked choice voting, and open primaries.”The Larry Sharpe team is calling for volunteers to help with petitioning in all 62 counties of New York State, in order to get both parties onto the ballot, and possibly a third. If Unite NY nominates Sharpe on an official party line, then he would have a left, right, and Libertarian coalition for the election.For more information about the Larry Sharpe campaign for Governor of New York, please visit https://www.larrysharpe.com

