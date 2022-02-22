Submit Release
Automated Guided Vehicle Market Size [2021-2028] to hit USD 3.72 billion | at 9.3% CAGR

The automated guided vehicle market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.00 billion in 2021 to USD 3.72 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.3% in forecast period [2021-2028].

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the automated guided vehicle market size is anticipated to grow from USD 2.00 billion in 2021 to USD 3.72 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.3% in the 2021-2028 period.

Fortune Business Insights™ efficiently tracks and analyses the constantly changing dynamics of the automotive and transportation industry, among other industries, to arm businesses with updated information.

Market Growth Reasons:

  • Rise In E-Commerce Business and Policy support to Drive The Market Growth
  • Growing Digitalization in Automotive to Propel Market Growth
  • Increase in Vehicle Production and Sales Will Set a Positive Trend for Market Growth
  • New Technological Advancement in Bearing Will Improve Market Growth


The report gives a top to bottom examination of the automated guided vehicle market. It features the most recent item dispatches and names significant developments on the lookout. Also, it expresses the effect of these items on the development of the market. The serious scene has been examined exhaustively and expectations are made regarding driving organizations and items before long.

Report Coverage Details
Forecast Period 2021-2028
Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 9.3%
2028 Value Projection USD 3.72 billion 
Base Year 2020
Market Size in 2020 USD 3.72 billion 
Historical Data for 2017-2019
No. of Pages 160
Segments covered Type, Navigation Technology,   Application, Industry and Region


The report includes a few factors that have added to the development of the automated guided vehicle market as of late. The utilization of cutting edge ideas, for example, the IoT and AI in AGVs have permitted better item exhibitions and therefore more extensive item viability. The utilization of these ideas have additionally permitted applications across assorted ventures. Applications in material taking care of have been the feature of late years. Utilizes in stockrooms for lifting weighty burdens have fuelled the interest for the item. Expanding utilizations of AGVs will add to the development of the automated guided vehicle market in the impending years.

The market is fragmented based on local socioeconomics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these locales, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to overwhelm the market before long. The expanding creation also deals of robotized directed vehicles will add to the development of the market around here.


The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Market

  • Swisslog Holding Ltd.
  • Egemin Automation, Inc.
  • Bastian Solutions, Inc.
  • Daifuku Co., Ltd.
  • Dematic Corp.
  • JBT Corporation
  • Seegrid Corporation
  • Toyota Industries Corp.
  • Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.
  • Balyo Inc.
  • EK Automation
  • Kollmorgen
  • KMH Systems, Inc.
  • Elettric80 SpA
  • Fetch Robotics, Inc.
  • inVia Robotics, Inc.
  • Locus Robotics
  • Schaefer Systems International, Inc.
  • System Logistics Spa
  • Transbotics Corporation


Global automated guided vehicle market Segmentation:

By Type:

  • Tow Vehicles
  • Automated Forklift Trucks
  • Underride/Tunneling Vehicles
  • Assembly Line Vehicles & Others

By Navigation Technology:

  • Laser Guided
  • Magnetic Guided
  • Vision Guided
  • Others

By Application:

  • Transportation & Distribution
  • Storage & Assembly
  • Packaging

By Industry:

  • Automotive,
  • Food & Beverage
  • E-Commerce and Others


