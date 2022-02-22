Soul-Pop Artist and Saxophonist Alex Charles to Perform March 2nd at the L.A.'s Troubadour with Upbeat R&B Smashes
Alex Charles follows in the footsteps of some of history’s most extraordinary musicians with his own upbeat R&B smashes.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set to perform at the famous Troubadour nightclub in West Hollywood, California, on March 2nd, 2022, Alex Charles follows in the footsteps of some of history’s most extraordinary musicians with his own Upbeat R&B smashes.
Considered one of the best rock clubs in the United States, the Troubadour has launched artists' careers since the 60s and established itself as a staple performing location for many. From Elton John to Guns N’ Roses, this venue is nothing short of iconic.
In less than a month, it will be Alex’s turn to add on to the magic that sets this location apart.
A graduate of the prestigious Berklee College of Music, this talented young man possesses many talents.
As an R&B and soul-pop artist, saxophonist, and producer, he provides big 500 fortune companies such as Warner Media, Nickelodeon, Viacom, Target, and Credit Karma with his insight and expertise. Working alongside some of Hollywood’s finest, his music is best described as a blend of alternative R&B, hip hop, and soulful pop and carries influences from Miguel to Mac Miller.
Classy and soulful with an edge, it is no wonder why so many want to work with him.
“As a saxophonist, I’ve performed and recorded with artists such as Camila Cabello, Brent Faiyaz, Eric Bellinger, and T-Pain, to name a few,” says Alex. He adds, “I’ve also carved out my own lane in music licensing and have been grateful to have my original songs and beats used hundreds of times on over 25 different TV shows. I’ve also been the primary promo songwriter for The Ellen DeGeneres Show since 2018, including writing musical guest spots for Josh Gad and Tiffany Haddish.”
Proving that he can do it all, he now focuses on his solo artist and songwriter career. He currently has 5 EPs and 12 singles, including the melancholy soul ballad, “Do You Still Think of Me?” with over 115k streams on Spotify.
“I’ve released two official music videos for “Do You Still Think of Me?” and my sultry single “Plz U” with thriller music video/short film “Dangerous Man,” debuting February 26th, 2022,” adds Alex to the list.
Starting at $15 per ticket, fans and music lovers can now come to see his show live and be transported to another universe Be prepared to move your feet and have your heartstrings pulled all in one action-packed performance!
Catch up with Alex on his Instagram, tune in to his Spotify playlist and buy tickets to the show here.
