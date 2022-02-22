Syngas Market Price Analysis Report 2022: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Outlook And Forecast By 2027

Syngas Market

SHERIDAN, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Syngas Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,″ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Syngas market price analysis report. It also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global syngas market reached a volume of 308.8 GWth in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 574.5 GWth by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2022-2027. Syngas, an abbreviated term for synthetic gas, is a mixture of carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and hydrogen. It is generated by gasifying a carbon-containing fuel into a gaseous liquid at a certain heating value. Syngas is also used in the manufacturing of other fuels, namely methanol and diesel fuel, and as a fermentation feedstock for the biological production of liquid fuels and various other chemicals. Nowadays, the manufacturers are developing the underground coal gasification (UCG) method to facilitate the completion of in-situ gasification process that converts coal into syngas.

Syngas has an independent power supply, greater predictability and stability, reduced energy costs and higher electrical efficiency as compared to the other fuels. Owing to this, it is increasingly being utilized in electricity generation or the production of liquid fuels, such as synthetic diesel, dimethyl ether, and methanol, as a clean alternative to fossil fuels. Also, syngas acts as a substitute for conventional gases and offers environmental benefits such as reduced emissions of greenhouse gas. This has encouraged governments of various nations to promote the use of clean fuels like syngas, which, in turn, is providing a positive thrust to the market growth. Significant research and development (R&D) activities are also being undertaken for the incorporation of advanced technologies to produce syngas. For instance, Leigh Creek Energy, an innovative energy company based in Australia, uses the latest process control and automation technology in the generation of synthetic natural gas.

Key Players Included in Global Syngas Market Research Report:

• Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

• Air Liquide S.A.

• BASF SE

• BP PLC

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC

• Siemens AG

• The Linde Group

• General Electric Company

• Dakota Gasification Company

• SynGas Technology

• LLC

• Technip FMC PLC

• OXEA GmbH

• Yara International ASA

• John Wood Group PLC

• East China University of Science and Technology (ECUST)

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Gasifier Type:

• Fixed Bed

• Entrained Flow

• Fluidized Bed

Market Breakup by Feed Stock:

• Coal

• Natural gas

• Petroleum

• Pet-Coke

• Biomass

• Waste

Market Breakup by Technology:

• Steam Reforming

• Partial Oxidation

• Auto-Thermal Reforming

• Combined

• Two-Step Reforming and Reforming

Market Breakup by End User:

• Power Generation

• Chemicals

• Liquid Fuels

• Gaseous Fuels

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

