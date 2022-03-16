The Gospel Music Industry Witnesses The Awakening Of A Sleeping Giant In Artist Annette Hall As She Blazes Up The Charts
Annette Hall has completed a collaboration recording entitled "Mountains Are Moving," featuring world-renowned Caribbean recording artist Jabez.
Annette Hall's EP, "The Best Is Yet To Come," is available for download on iTunes and all other download/streaming sites.
Annette Hall breaks the curve for all newcomers in Reggae Gospel Worship music through her meteoric rise from obscurity to overnight global sensation!
Annette Hall is a humble yet dynamic woman of God being used awesomely by the Holy Spirit to inspire many through her positive lyrics and melodious voice.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reggae Gospel Worship artist Annette Hall has all the earmarks for achieving legendary status in the music field with her deep, sentimental lyrics, her vocal prowess, and her unique and amazing songwriting/lyrical giftings. In her short time in the music industry arena, she has already received international acclaim, and has recently completed a collaboration with world-famous Caribbean music artist Jabez with her hot new single, “Mountains Are Moving,” with a music video presently in the works! Click MOUNTAINS now to purchase your own personal copy of “Mountains Are Moving,” a song that is gaining popularity by leaps and bounds.
— Nicholas Robertson, Pastor and Host, “Positive Vibration” England, UK
“Annette Hall is a phenomenal artist,” says Daniel Musgrove, CEO of Musgrove Music Distribution. “Her music, artistry, and genuine love of God and people is a breath of fresh air in this industry. I know we’ll be enjoying her music for years to come.”
Annette grew up in Montego Bay, the heart of Jamaica’s tourist capital. There’s no question that her Jamaican roots greatly influenced her sound and approach to music. As a child, she was shy and introverted, but little did she know that God was already sculpting her into the musical juggernaut she would become. She always maintained a position of humility growing up, and with the positive influences of Sunday School, the church choir, and her personal relationship with Christ, she has matured into a powerful force for the Kingdom of God.
Annette Hall is no stranger to tragedy, as she suffered the loss of her dear mother due to complications from COVID-19. It was during the pandemic that Annette released her debut single “I Give Them All To You,” in September, 2020. Her music has helped to transform tragedy into triumph, as she pressed on and released an EP entitled “The Best Is Yet To Come,” in March of 2021. A song from “The Best Is Yet To Come” entitled “Raise Our Voices,” has become a runaway hit which topped over 100K streams on Spotify.
The unbridled success of Annette Hall’s music has captured the hearts of music enthusiasts across the planet. "God must get all the glory!” proclaims Wendell McKoy, Senior Pastor of Salem United Church in St. Mary, Jamaica. “As I listen to Minister Hall ministering, I am fully persuaded that the Holy Spirit leads her to sing. Her ministry is most certainly for this generation." Bishop Honley Walker of Echoes of Praise Ministries in West Palm, Florida stated, "Minister Annette Hall is a unique Contemporary Gospel minister who the Holy Spirit leads. When you hear her powerful melodious voice, you will not just hear great singing, but her ministry will usher you into the presence of God. Selah!" Annette’s musical renderings have even been noticed “across the pond” as she received this gleaming endorsement from Nicholas ‘Robdon’ Robertson, Pastor, Author, and Host of “Positive Vibration” in England, UK: "Annette Hall is a humble yet dynamic woman of God being used awesomely by the Holy Spirit to inspire many through her positive lyrics and melodious voice."
Annette Hall is now breaking new ground with the release of her new single, “Mountains Are Moving,” featuring Jabez, a Caribbean music phenom in his own right. Jabez along with artists such as Tasha Cobbs, Amanda Curtis, and Nathaniel Bassey, have been a great inspiration to Annette in her own pursuit for success in the music industry. It is generally unheard of for a new artist to be in the position to collaborate with a top-tier artist in their field in such a short time. But this speaks to the impact that Annette’s music is making so early in her career. She merges the stylings of Reggae music and Contemporary Worship music to create a unique sound that garners relevancy in today’s music marketplace. The strong, powerful voice that Jabez possesses is a welcome compliment to Annette’s songwriting capabilities. The smooth melodies and heart-felt message of “Mountains Are Moving” is just one example of the remarkable music that God has deposited into the very heart of Annette Hall. She has aspirations to do more collaborations with well-established Gospel artists in the Gospel music industry.
Annette Hall currently resides with her husband and family in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where she and her husband are active in ministry just like they were in Jamaica. For them, ministry is not a fad or a passing fancy; it’s a lifestyle of service to God and to mankind. She advises new up and coming artists to never stop believing in themselves and God’s power to perform, remain humble, never underestimate people, and to trust that God will always work everything out in His children’s favor and His glory. In her own words, “It is not over until God says it is over.”
