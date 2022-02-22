RAAS International Clothing Inc. Appears at New York Fashion Week to Rave Reviews
The fashion brand debut its stunning collection for Fall 2022.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting milestone in the company’s history, RAAS International Clothing Inc. recently headed New York Fashion Week this month.
Founded dynamic mother-and-daughter duo, Shreya and Axi Patel, RAAS International Clothing is a Chicago-based, artisan-focused clothing label that has been designing and creating timelessly elegant ethnic couture outfits since 2016. The company is fully self-sustainable, designing and manufacturing all of its pieces in-house with innovation, cultural appreciation, and exceptional workmanship.
In the brand’s most recent and game-changing news, RAAS recently debut its highly anticipated collection for Fall 2022 at the New York Fashion Week this month. New York Fashion Week is one of the four major fashion weeks in the world, with only the best and most notable clothing brands being featured at each event.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled that we participated in such a prestigious event,” says founder of RAAS, Shreya Patel. “Since we first started many years ago, we have put our heart, soul, and cultural inspiration into every piece we create. We offer such a unique, yet luxurious, clothing line and we are pleased to say we experienced tremendous success at New York Fashion Week.”
RAAS is renowned for its awe-inspiring Indian-inspired clothing line, including collections such as:
• RAAS World
• Tanisi World
• Lehengas & Chaniya Cholis
• Dresses & Gowns
• Blouses
• Sarees
• Skirts
• Dupattas & Wraps
• And more
For more information about RAAS, or to view the brand’s entire line, please visit https://raastheglobaldesi.com/.
About RAAS
RAAS’ mission is to combine the best of indigenous designs and craftsmanship with innovative and sustainable design techniques to deliver exemplary garments at affordable prices. Taking cues from the founders’ Indian heritage, the brand features a range of elaborate dresses and must-have eveningwear that is destined to be a part of wearer’s “going-out” wardrobe.
At its core, the company remains steadfast in its focus to empower women with fashionable and personalized products of exceptional quality that celebrate modern taste.
