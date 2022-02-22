Introducing an Affordable Way to Offer Doguatherapy

Dog's benefit from water therapy RuffPool for your dog's wellness

RuffPool offers an easy and affordable solution for Doguatherapy.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, USA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physical therapists and doctors have long maintained the axiom, “A body in motion stays in motion,” as a way to promote overall wellness. But in recent years, many veterinarians are stating the same health benefits for dogs and humans alike. In other words, what’s good for two-legged humans is also beneficial for our four-legged family members. Warm water aquatic exercise for dogs is ideal for arthritis, improving flexibility, increasing endurance, weight loss, relaxation, building confidence, and improving athletic stamina and post-surgical conditioning. Doguatherapy provides all of this in the medium of warm water, which also has the added benefits of calming the animal, reducing body weight stress (associated with dry land exercising), and assisting in a faster and better recovery.



The challenge has always been finding a local place that offers warm water doguatherapy. “Many places have warm water therapy,” adds George Makar, DVM. “But most of them do not allow dogs in them.” And that is true all across the country. Although few veterinarian facilities offer aquatic therapy for dogs, they can be expensive. “We had a facility in south Orange County,” Recounts Dr. Hany Bishay DVM, “But the cost to get the equipment made the ROI way too expensive. But I will say, the improvements we did see with the few patients we had was much better than without.”



“RuffPool offers a very affordable alternative to the very expensive commercial aqua-therapy dog tanks.” Says Simon LeCree of EZ Pool Products, makers of the RuffPool line of dog-focused residential pools. “We have been offer human therapy pools for over twenty years, and the results our customers share with us is remarkable. So why not dogs too.”



The basic idea is to provide dog owners with a very affordable and durable alternative to driving-to and paying-for a dog visit at the veterinarian’s office. RuffPool offers all the equipment a dog owner needs to provide their four-legged family member with their very own warm water therapy pool.