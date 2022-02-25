Paper Crafters Worldwide Find an Outlet Through Weekly Virtual Card Making Workshops

Attendees of the Craft Your Life Virtual Workshop Retreat

Paper crafters have found a way to stay connected with their friends in the crafting community through Altenew’s virtual card making workshops.

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, February 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many paper crafters, the joy of paper crafting comes not only from the creative aspect of the experience, but also from the connections they develop with fellow crafters. During the pandemic, Altenew has been helping to facilitate that bond through weekly card making virtual workshops since 2020.Weekend craft workshops, scrapbooking classes, card making groups, and other crafting-related sessions provide paper crafters with a safe space to explore their craft. These crafting groups primarily include retired seniors and grandparents who often attend crafting circles to seek like-minded friends and form personal connections with other people. Many working professionals also rely on their craft sessions to unwind, destress, and get their own me time. With the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, the opportunity to attend these workshops was no longer a possibility. Altenew found a way to fill this need by hosting weekly virtual card making workshops ever since April of 2020.The instructors curate personalized paper crafting classes to teach crafters techniques in real-time. These live crafting sessions offer the passionate card makers opportunities to directly ask questions to the instructors - a perk that they may not be able to enjoy from simply watching YouTube crafting videos or enrolling in recorded classes.These virtual workshops are offered multiple times throughout the week so paper crafters worldwide have the chance to join the sessions that work best for their schedules. This allows international crafters to connect with others they may not ordinarily have the opportunity to meet in their usual circles. Interacting with crafters from different backgrounds enriches their experiences with diversity and ideas that often influence their own crafting styles.Regular attendees at the card making workshops have mentioned how meaningful these workshops are to them. The workshops give them something special to look forward to in a time when getting together has become increasingly difficult.One regular class attendee remarked, “I truly enjoyed this virtual workshop. At a time when we are all isolated it was especially nice to feel like Lydia and the other stampers were right here in my studio with me.”As the students and instructors build friendships with each other through these virtual workshops, paper crafters continue to find their own crafting community. Thanks to Altenew, the paper crafting community remains strong.

How This Virtual Crafting Community Formed During the Pandemic