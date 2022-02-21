Tommy Smith, president of All Year Cooling, helps Floridians get ready for another hot summer in 2022

WESTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the NOAA, the summer of 2021 was the hottest on record for the lower 48 states, and many climatologists are predicting that 2022 will not provide much relief. That is not good news for people wanting to stay cool, and especially for those in regions like South Florida, where the summers are known for being hot and humid.

All Year AC has been installing and servicing air conditioning units since 1973 and has serviced 350,000 satisfied customers. They offer installation services so homeowners need not worry about doing any work at all. If you live in South Florida and need a unit installed, All Year Cooling is ready to help. They offer free in home quotes, so if you are curious about the cost of an AC replacement or installation, they will send someone out to your house for free and provide that information.

Tommy Smith, president of All Year AC says, "We are pleased to have provided service throughout South Florida for almost 50 years and we want our customers to know they can rely on us as their one stop shop. No one in Florida needs to take a chance on their home or their family's comfort. Whether you live in Vero Beach, Weston, or Homestead, we have well-trained, prompt, and courteous technicians who are available at your convenience to provide free quotes and same-day installation. As a South Florida native and a current resident of Weston, Florida, I know how rough the summers can be and I know that my family is much happier and more comfortable with high quality, reliable air conditioning. It gives me a sense of satisfaction to know that our team at All Year Cooling can help bring that same peace of mind and comfort to people all over South Florida.”

For those not sure about replacing their unit, the company has a page on its website devoted to educating people about what factors can shorten an AC's lifespan. For instance, if you have been running your current unit constantly, it is probably time for a replacement. Also, having your current unit serviced regularly by a reputable company like All Year Cooling can make a huge difference. Not only will it keep your system running more efficiently, but it can also prevent problems that lead to early need for replacement.

When the time comes to get a new AC system, All Year AC can help with that too. They offer free in home quotes where they send someone out to visit you and assess your current situation. That way you know exactly what you need before getting anything installed. If you prefer, you can also go on their website, www.allyearac.com, and shop for a system. They offer a wide variety of brands including Daikin, Goodman, Ruud, Rheem, Trane, and many more. The site also has information about installation options and warranties. Whether you need a new AC unit, air ducts cleaned, humidifiers installed, or any other service that All Year Cooling provides, the company can help.

About Tommy Smith and All Year AC

Tommy Smith is a successful business owner and entrepreneur from Weston, Florida. He is the president of All Year Cooling, an air conditioning company situated in Coral Springs, Florida that serves the entirety of South Florida. The HVAC company specializes in the installation and repair of household air conditioning units. Tommy grew up in Plantation, Florida and graduated from South Plantation High School.

From a young age, Tommy Smith was a diligent self-starter. After several successful ventures, he returned to the air conditioning business he grew up around and because of Tommy Smith, All Year Cooling has developed from a small business to a thriving and well-established corporation. It has grown into one of the leading air conditioning enterprises in South Florida under his leadership. Serving customers from Vero Beach to Weston to Homestead, All Year AC, has a main office in Coral Springs. Tommy is an excellent leader who sets a high standard for others to follow. His passion for offering great customer service inspires his team to do high-quality work on a consistent basis. To ensure that his customers can rely on him, Tom makes himself available to them at all hours of the day.

Despite his rigorous schedule as a business owner, Tommy Smith is a loyal family man. His wife, Erin Smith, and their four children live in Weston, Florida, where they are involved in a number of community activities and charity organizations, including Project We Care, a family-based non-profit that gives food, clothing, home goods, and other necessities to veterans. Tommy enjoys taking part in his children's activities, such as lacrosse, soccer, gymnastics, or coding, as well as spending time with his family and making new memories. You can view featured interviews with Tommy on Inspirery and IDeamensch.

For more information, please visit www.allyearac.com