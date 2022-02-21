Smartiv Brings New Shopping Experience For Luxurious and Stylish Phone Cases and Smartwatch Accessories in Australia
Smartiv is fast growing as one of the best online stores for phone accessories and smartwatch accessories in Australia. It is a family business run situated in Surfers Paradise, QLD 4217 – Australia. Now users can easily personalize their mobile phones and smartwatches with top-quality accessories at reasonable prices.
This online store offers great prices on top-quality phone cases & phone accessories and smartwatch bands. To make purchases, users will need to first register for an account on their official website www.smartiv.com.au. The registration process on this website is pretty straightforward, and it barely takes a few minutes to get a new account.
The platform offers some of the latest band designs for smartwatches of top brands like Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin. Buyers get to choose from an array of options including stylish, luxurious, comfortable, and sporty. You can find water-resistant Apple and Samsung watch bands and the ones with holes for skin breathing at this store.
For the Apple smartwatch, users can choose silicone band, microfiber leather loop, Milanese loop, sports loop, slim sports band, and sports band double buckle. For Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin watches choose Silicone band, Silicone pin band, Sports band active, Milanese loop, and microfiber leather loop. The colors, texture, and width will vary. People can easily find the right types of bands as per their preferences and styles.
Smartiv offers ideal cases for a variety of phone models. Their inventory has good collections of cases for multiple iPhone models ranging from older ones to recent handsets. Buyers can choose quality apple phone cases like slim cases, eco-friendly cases, and wallet cases. Every case fits the phone perfectly and offers good protection from falls and physical impacts.
Website visitors can narrow down their search and click on case type to find the right ones for handsets like iPhone 11/12/13 and even the older models iPhone X/7/8. Finding good quality cases for iPhone old models is not easy, but this platform has them all.
They also provide a premium range of iPhone cases that are uniquely designed with the best quality materials. Phone cases are an important accessory because people carry their phones with them all the time. No matter how careful they are, they are bound to drop it a few times. Cases are more so important to those who are impulsive, clumsy and are prone to breaking their expensive devices because of their active way of life.
Smartiv has made lives for kids and adults easier as they also offer no-tie silicone shoelaces. Most kids find it challenging to tie their shoelaces, and even some adults. No-tie shoelaces mean there is no need to tie them up.
Users can simply slip their feet inside the shoes and hook the ends. The laces are not one long cord but have individual silicone pieces. They will have to slot them within the opposite eyelets and the tongue stays in place. They are designed in a way to prevent the shoes from slipping out. No more fussing with shoelaces anymore!
Shopping on their website is simple because the UI is intuitive. The payment process is made as simple as possible. They use payment processor Stripe and accept credit card payments only. The merchandise is dispatched within one day after the payment is made. It takes 4 to 6 working days for the merchandise to reach customers' doorsteps.
Smartiv team gives the highest priority to the quality of products they send to the buyers, and they ensure that every product is well-checked before dispatching. Unfortunately, errors can still occur sometimes. If customers receive a defective item, then contact the company via email.
Buyers must provide the correct shipping address because they are not liable for losses because of undeliverable addresses. They are also not responsible for delays, losses, and damages during shipment, but buyers can always contact them to find the best solution. Buyers must make it a point to read their warranty and return policies before committing.
Smartiv cares about its customers. They ensure to prioritize customer needs and satisfaction. The team is always keen on working things out in case of issues. Customers can visit their FAQ page to clear the common doubts that users have before they fill their shopping cart.
Smartiv prioritizes customer care and quality!
