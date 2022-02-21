Submit Release
Minister Mitchell Opens $3m La Vigie Paramin Lookout

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 21 - The Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Senator the Honourable Randall Mitchell, formally opened the $3 million La Vigie Paramin Lookout on 16 February 2022.

La Vigie Lookout, located in Saut D’ eau, Paramin, is a new community-based tourism initiative. It is expected to become one of the island’s popular eco-tourism sites and will enhance the environment’s natural beauty.

In his remarks, Minister Mitchell said the La Vigie Paramin Lookout was part of the Ministry’s “building and enhancing of our overall tourism product.” He said the Ministry is “also engaged in enhancing our sites and attractions and our hidden gems across Trinidad and Tobago.”

Residents and visitors, including hikers and nature lovers, are expected to benefit immediately from this initiative, as they will be able to relax and enjoy the scenic, picturesque views from the rich, green farming community. The location can also be used to host various tourism-related and cultural events such as weddings, concerts, cooking competitions and the production of music videos, to name a few.

Minister Mitchell urged all stakeholders to maximise their use of the facility.

“I want to encourage the hikers to ensure that you bring your hikes here. I want to encourage all the tour guides, all the tour operators to utilise this space, that you maintain this space for the people of Paramin...”

La Vigie Paramin Lookout was constructed by the Paramin-based Spectarco Enterprises Limited and project-managed by UDeCOTT.

“Notwithstanding the interruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the restrictions, Spectarco executed this project diligently, excellently, and we have absolutely no complaint…As a home-grown boy (contractor), we recognise that he had an interest in ensuring that this project is done on time, on budget and using local labour from within the Paramin area,” Minister Mitchell said.

The Lookout’s major features are four observation decks, two cooking huts, parking amenities, washroom facilities, perimeter fence, retaining walls, landscaping, drainage, walkways, solar power lighting and security.

Visitors are required to adhere to all the COVID-19 Public Health Regulations.

 

