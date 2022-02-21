SB981 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-02-21

WISCONSIN, February 21 - An Act to renumber 106.05 (1) (a) and 106.05 (1) (b); to renumber and amend 38.04 (26), 106.273 (2) (b) and 118.34 (1); to amend 106.05 (title), 106.05 (2) (a) (intro.), 106.05 (2) (b) (intro.), 106.05 (2) (c), 106.05 (3) (a) and 106.05 (3) (b) (intro.); and to create 38.04 (26) (b), 38.40 (2g), 71.05 (6) (b) 57., 106.05 (1) (e) to (f), 106.05 (1) (v), 106.05 (2m), 106.273 (2) (b) 1. and 118.34 (1) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: apprenticeship and youth apprenticeship completion awards, career and technical education incentive grants and completion awards, technical preparation programs in school districts and technical colleges, creating an individual income tax subtraction for expenses paid for apprenticeship programs, and making an appropriation. (FE)