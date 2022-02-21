Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,301 in the last 365 days.

SB913 in Sen: Senate Amendment 1 offered by Senator Felzkowski - 2022-02-21

WISCONSIN, February 21 - An Act to repeal 77.83 (2) (ar); to renumber and amend 77.82 (11) and 77.88 (3k); to amend 77.82 (1) (a) (intro.), 77.82 (1) (a) 1., 77.82 (1) (b) 3., 77.82 (1) (bp) 1. (intro.), 77.82 (1) (bp) 1. a., 77.82 (1) (c), 77.82 (4), 77.88 (2) (ac) 1., 77.88 (2) (am), 77.88 (2) (b), 77.88 (2) (c), 77.88 (3) (am), 77.88 (3) (b) (intro.), 77.88 (3j) (title), 77.88 (3j) (a) 1., 77.88 (3j) (a) 4., 77.88 (3L) and 77.88 (8) (b); and to create 77.82 (1) (ag), (am) and (ar), 77.82 (1) (b) 3m., 77.82 (1) (bp) 4., 77.82 (3) (h), 77.86 (1) (am), 77.88 (2) (d), 77.88 (3k) (a) and (b), 77.88 (3L) (a) and (b) and 77.88 (8) (a) 4. of the statutes; Relating to: the managed forest land program. (FE)

Status: S - Insurance, Licensing and Forestry

Important Actions (newest first)

/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb913

You just read:

SB913 in Sen: Senate Amendment 1 offered by Senator Felzkowski - 2022-02-21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.