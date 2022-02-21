AB998 in Asm: Public hearing held - 2022-02-21

WISCONSIN, February 21 - An Act to amend 5.056; and to create 5.057 and 343.17 (3) (a) 16. of the statutes; Relating to: verifying citizenship of individuals on the official voter registration list and contents of operator's licenses and identification cards. (FE)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.