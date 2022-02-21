AB1003 in Asm: Public hearing held - 2022-02-21

WISCONSIN, February 21 - An Act to renumber and amend 7.08 (6); to amend 5.05 (5e); and to create 5.05 (2n), 5.05 (5s) (an), 5.05 (19), 5.05 (20), 7.08 (6) (a) 1. to 3. and (b), 9.01 (1) (b) 13. and 13.94 (1) (w) of the statutes; Relating to: the resolution of complaints filed with the Elections Commission, submitting to the legislature copies of complaints filed with the Elections Commission, reports concerning possible violations of election laws, postelection audits of electronic voting systems, printing absentee ballot applications for recounts, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)