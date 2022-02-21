AB1019 in Asm: Public hearing held - 2022-02-21

WISCONSIN, February 21 - An Act to create 66.1105 (17) (g) of the statutes; Relating to: limitations on the total value of taxable property that may be included in a tax incremental financing district created in the city of Wausau. (FE)
