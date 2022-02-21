AJR135 in Asm: Public hearing held - 2022-02-21
WISCONSIN, February 21 - Relating to: applying to Congress under the provisions of Article V of the Constitution of the United States for a convention to propose an amendment establishing term limits for members of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate.
Status: A - State Affairs
Important Actions (newest first)
|2/21/2022 Asm.
|Public hearing held
History
|2/16/2022 Asm.
|Introduced by Representative Knodl; cosponsored by Senator Stroebel
|756
|2/16/2022 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs
|756
|2/21/2022 Asm.
|Public hearing held
