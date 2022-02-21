Read more about Second Annual Louisiana Women Veterans Health Care Symposium

ATTENTION WOMEN VETERANS

Make plans to join us for the Second Annual Louisiana Women Veterans Health Care Symposium! The event will be held on Friday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at American Legion Post 38 located at 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. in Baton Rouge.

A series of speakers will discuss a myriad of topics surrounding health care and women veterans. We will highlight services offered by the VA, but also community care partners as well. The symposium will also be attended by numerous community organizations that assist women veterans. A meet and greet networking session will run concurrently with the symposium, and lunch will be provided free of charge.

In addition, American Legion Post 58 and Our Lady of the Lake partnered to sponsor an onsite blood donation drive. If you are able, please consider donating blood while at the symposium.

This event is designed for our Louisiana women veterans, but it is open to the public. Please feel free to attend this event that will focus on the health care of an extraordinary group of people. Register for the event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/louisiana-women-veterans-health-care-symposium-tickets-272383054047. If you cannot attend in person, you can register to watch the event via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Vqq8j38ARtW4zk6Oubd8OA.