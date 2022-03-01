Exceptional Fine Wine & Fine Spirits Auctions at Waddington's
Our First Fine Wine and Fine Spirits of 2022 Are Open for BiddingTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us for our highly anticipated Fine Wine and Fine Spirits auctions, online February 28 through March 8.
FINE WINE AUCTION
Featuring 458 lots of diverse wines from both the Old and New World, this auction includes the following highlights: a very rare full case of 1995 Pétrus in its original wood; several compelling verticals: Pétrus (2011-2015); Opus One (2008-2016); Sassicaia (2008-2013); and Ornellaia (2006-2013). Not to be overlooked are two 100-point Massetos in original wooden cases. Other exciting highlights include a magnum of 1945 La Mission Haut-Brion, classified Bordeaux, beautifully-drinking Burgundies, Hungarian Tokaji, cult California, and the rare Taylor Fladgate 1863 Very Old Single Harvest Tawny Port, plus much more! A thoughtfully curated auction of drinkable treasures for all collections and cellars.
FINE SPIRITS AUCTION
Our Fine Spirits Auction includes over 350 lots including single malts curated by Barry’s Own Selections, a rare bottle of Hardy’s Perfection Cognac “Air” presented in a Duam Crystal Decanter, an assortment of highly-desired Japanese Whiskies, a 20 year old Pappy Van Winkle, numerous lots of Highland Park expressions and a unique selection of commemorative Hiram Walker bottles from the family of a former president of the company.
WADDINGTON'S AUCTIONS ACHIEVE EXCEPTIONAL RESULTS
With a 100% sell-through rate for our Fine Wine auctions in the last two years, Waddington’s is the best auction option in Ontario for buying or selling Fine Wine and Spirits. We are proud to share some key statistics and excellent results from last year's wine auctions, noting that nearly 2,000 lots were offered over the course of the year, eliciting over 22,000 bids from around the world, and an 20%+ increase in the number of bidders. A most memorable achievement was $40,800 CAD for a 5-litre bottle of 1982 Château Pétrus.
2021 WINE STATISTICS:
100% sold
1,931 lots offered
23% over market value on average
63% sold over the high estimate
1,318 participating bidders
CONSIGNMENT OPPORTUNITIES
We are currently accepting consignments for our May 23-31 Fine Wine and Fine Spirits auctions. Deadline to consign is March 25.
To find out more about our auctions please contact us at finewine@waddingtons.ca.
