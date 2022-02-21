Dehydrated Pet Food Market to reach US$ 13.8 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

2017-2021 Global Dehydrated Pet Food Market Outlook Compared to 2022-2032 Growth Forecast

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the global dehydrated pet food market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.9% and top a valuation of US$ 13.8 Bn by 2032, finds Future Market Insights. Growth in the market is attributable to the increasing pet health awareness campaigns and celebrity endorsements across the globe.



Attributes Details Dehydrated Pet Food Market Size (2022E) US$ 8.6 Bn Dehydrated Pet Food Market Projected Size (2032F) US$ 13.8 Bn Value CAGR (2022-2032) 4.90% Top 3 Countries Market Share 120.80%

Surging adoption of dogs and cats and growing trend of pet humanization will boost the dehydrated pet food market. Further, increased penetration of social media and expansion of e-commerce sector is fuelling the sales of pet food, aiding the growth in the market.

Moreover, animal pharmacists and pet care enthusiasts have excelled at conducting educational programs to raise awareness about health- and care-related issues. They also raise campaigns for issues ranging from specific conditions to animal well-being, to general health messaging, on special days, weeks, or months.

Several governments and commercial groups worldwide are attempting to develop the animal health care industry. For instance, the US government's implementation of the Feed the Future initiative, a public program that gives training to both private and public animal health personnel.

Likewise, awareness-raising events, such as Pet Dental Health Month, Be Kind to Animals Week, and Bring Your Cat to the Vet Day, were designed to address problems in the veterinary and pet care industries.

A slew of such increasing campaigns and awareness regarding pet health will fuel the growth in dehydrated pet food market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The dehydrated pet food market is expected to expand at CAGR of 5.0% and 7.8% in Latin America and Middle East & Africa, respectively, through 2032.

South Asia and Oceania dehydrated pet food market are expected to account for over 6.7% and 4.8% of global market share, respectively, in 2022.

Europe dehydrated pet food market is anticipated to reach a shipment of 535,243 metric tons.

Among the pet type segment, sales of dehydrated pet food for dogs are expected to reach US$ 3,822.9 Mn in 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.6%.

“Dehydrated pet food manufacturers are investing in product innovation in terms of flavors and nutritional ingredients to capitalize on growing demand for organic and flavored pet food products. Besides this, they are leveraging their online websites and marketing strategies to increase their revenues through online sales channel,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Comparative View of Dehydrated Pet Food Market

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2022 Market Analysis US$ Bn for Value and MT for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered The U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Nordic, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, others Key Segments Covered Nature, Pet Type, Distribution Channel, and Region



Key Companies Profiled Mars Inc.



Paide Pet Food



Affinity Petcare



Big Time



Blue Buffalo



Mogiana Alimentos



Heristo



Gambol



Ramical



Diamond pet foods Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Dehydrated Pet Food Market by Category

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Pet Type:

Cat Kitten Senior

Dog Puppy Adult Senior

Birds

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Store-Based Retailing Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Mom and Pop Stores Pet Stores Discounters Independent Grocery Retailers Drugstores Other Retail Formats

Online Retailers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of dehydrated pet foods are focusing on research & development to enhance the variety, quality, and innovation of their products. These manufacturers are also participating in various exhibitions and events to expand their global presence.

For instance, Purina Beyond Bio Organic Complete Adult Dog Food Rich in Chicken and Rice was recently launched in select European regions by Nestlé Purina under its premium Beyond pet food brand. Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, and salmon are among the certified-organic ingredients.

