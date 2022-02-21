New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, FEB. 21, 2022:

Applications Now Available for 2022-2023 Off-Highway Vehicle Grants

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is now accepting grant applications for Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) recreation projects and law enforcement patrols.

Federal, state and local government agencies as well as not-for-profit organizations are encouraged to apply for grants to enhance safe recreational use or mitigate impacts of side-by-sides, ATVs, motorcycles and snowmobiles on public lands. Law enforcement agencies can apply for grants to conduct OHV patrols and enforce the provisions of the OHV Act (66-3-1001 NMSA).

Funds for grants are user-generated revenues from OHV registrations, collected in the state’s Trail Safety Fund and administered by the Department. Grants will reimburse up to $15,000 for projects starting July 1, 2022, with final invoices due no later than June 15, 2023.

Grant application forms and information can be downloaded from the OHV program website. Applications will be accepted via email until Friday, March 25, 2022. Applications can also be mailed to: OHV Program, 7816 Alamo Road NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120, postmarked no later than Friday, March 22, 2022.

For further information, please contact the OHV Law Enforcement Coordinator, Desi Ortiz, by phone at (505) 222-4718 or email.

