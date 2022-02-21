Submit Release
Avionica Obtains Landmark FAA STC Approval for New High-Performance LTE Cell Module

MIAMI, FL, USA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Avionica, LLC., one of the world’s leading providers of connected aircraft solutions for powering secure data and communications announced it has obtained a new FAA Supplement Type Certification (STC) approval. This STC approval covers its new avCM LTE Wireless high-performance LTE Cell Module. The LTE avCM provides state-of-the-art support. When the LTE avCM is paired with an Avionica miniQAR (Quick Access Recorder) or avRDC MAX (Remote Data Concentrator), the Avionica avCM LTE seamlessly transfers recorded aircraft data from the aircraft automatically to aircraft operators within minutes after landing.

Additionally, the Avionica avCM LTE is faster than its predecessor. It is capable of transfer speeds up to 600 Mbps downlink and 150 Mbps uplink by utilizing an LTE cellular transceiver. The avCM LTE is approved on almost 400 aircraft models and installed on most aircraft with minimal modifications. When installed with the miniQAR the total weight is less than 10 ounces.

“We are committed to innovation and dedicated to our customer base. This STC approval will further reaffirm Avionica’s leadership as a global provider for connectivity solutions, “ said Claudia Espinosa, Vice President of Commercial.

This monumental development comes at a critical time in aviation history. With the upcoming 3G Network shut down looming in front of us, Avionica has taken proactive measures and released the avCM LTE. This release will provide enhanced support to existing and new customers with wireless flight data transfers in a “post worldwide 3G network”.

Avionica continues to be at the forefront of robust and reliable solutions for transferring secure data from aircraft to operator. Avionica will continue to design, develop and deliver plug-and-play solutions to address operators' needs for seamless data solutions.

About Avionica
Headquartered in Miami for 30 years and privately held, Avionica is a world leader in aircraft data collection and data transmission manufacturer, designing and producing innovative, safety-qualified, state-of-the-art solutions that are revolutionizing air transportation. Avionica is a world leader in innovative, miniaturized aircraft data collection and wireless data transmission equipment*. More than 9,000 of Avionica’s Quick Access Recorders (QAR) have been delivered around the world, with Supplemental Type Certification (STC) earned on more than 300 models, including air transport, business, and general aviation aircraft. For more information, visit www.avionica.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

