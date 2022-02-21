NAMEE’s Personalized Children Books Offer Diverse Representation Using An Innovative Ecommerce Print On Demand Model

/EIN News/ -- HIGHLY INNOVATIVE ONE-OF-A-KIND BOOKS HELP TO MAINTAIN CHILDREN'S SELF-CONSCIOUS GROWTH THROUGH TECHNOLOGY BASED SOLUTIONS AND PERSONALIZATION



Lindon, Utah, United States, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAMEE, creators of one-of-a-kind, personalized books for kids by kids, announced the launch of their platform in the U.S. The unique made-to-order hard-copy books serve as a high-tech solution to help children of all backgrounds be the main character in their very own adventure. By creating lasting bonding moments between children and families, these products focus on building self-esteem while encouraging both learning and excitement.

A recent study from the Children's Book Bank has shown that 94 percent of children said owning books makes them feel more special and that having books resulted in 93 percent of families spending more time talking together. Importantly, healthy childhood development hinges on children seeing characters who look like them face challenges, overcome these obstacles, and make a difference in the world; essentially, reading becomes a throughline to self-affirmation.

NAMEE, with their personalized children's books and unique stories, aims to introduce children to the world they live in - in a unique and entertaining way. With a belief that education should be fun, above all things, NAMEE books offer light content on the surface with valuable lessons woven into the core of their stories.

Potential readers are able to customize the appearance of the main character, making them similar to the child from gender to eyes, hair type, skin tone, freckles, glasses and more. Family members, teachers or even babysitters can also create themselves as a character. The next step is choosing from a selection of pre-written story book templates - ranging from Bedtime to Birthdays. Creators can then add a fully customizable dedication before previewing the book prior to placing their order. The result is a bespoke childhood story tailored to the needs of each individual child.

“We see personalization as the future of self-education and the self-growth process, especially for children,” said David Pauliukonis, CEO of NAMEE. “As a parent myself, I see how much my son engages in stories where he is the main persona. That also makes him remember information easier. “

NAMEE is the brainchild of two parents who are determined to raise their children to be self conscious, intellectual, and empathetic. Believing that personalized books make kids into the heroes of their own stories, therefore empowering them to learn in an enjoyable way, the duo set out to create stories they felt children would relate to. However, the reaction to their own imaginations fell flat. It was then that they knew their own children held the keys to coming up with storylines other children would connect with. With NAMEE, every story is rooted in the imagination of children.

“We can already see that trusting the imagination and stories of children was the right decision. Ultimately, every child is different and has their own set of skills and needs,” said Migle Pulokiene, Project Manager at NAMEE. “Personalization helps to talk to kids in a language they understand and are close to. Personalization as well as finding a way to educate them in a fun way. That’s why we let our kids create the stories for NAMEE - they actually know how to have fun!”

NAMEE started their journey with 8 personalized books such as Bedtime stories, family and birthday books, as well as more educational books like learning letters, numbers and emotions. All of these books focus on teaching children certain ideas in different ways. NAMEE's bestselling Bedtime Stories books stands out by introducing readers to the sleeping habits of animals who incorporate the customized child’s character. The dreamy atmosphere, tranquil animals and rhythmic nature of the story makes this book an option for therapeutic use pertaining to children as well their parents.

NAMEE’s personalized books are recommended for children ages 0 years and up and they are a good choice for beginner to mid-level readers. Customers can choose from 8 different 'templates' story books with two new titles to be released soon. Once the book is ordered, printing takes up to 3 working days before being shipped. All NAMEE books come with long-lasting hard covers. The pages are colorfully illustrated, from edge to edge, on premium quality paper.

Identifying with characters in a story allows children to form a deeper understanding of what they are reading as well as making self connections that lead them to feel validated - and that they are an important part of the world they live in.

About NAMEE

NAMEE books provides a solution for children books personalization for easy learning and entertaining purposes. NAMEE personalized books are written by professional US writers and the illustrations are prepared by talented illustrators from various countries of Europe. NAMEE books are created for all kinds of families and represent diversity.

















