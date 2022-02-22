Digital Learning Day Celebrated by The Citizens Foundation With Programs to Boost Schooling for Underprivileged Children
Primary age children will benefit from a blended curriculum combining traditional and tech teaching methods.
TCF upgrades digital equipment to provide cutting edge technology for pupils in its 1,687 schools in Pakistan
We are excited because in the context of what we are dealing with - low-income households and families – this hasn’t happened before.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Digital Learning Day, February 22, 2022, The Citizens Foundation (TCF), a non-profit providing quality education for underprivileged girls and boys in Pakistan, is celebrating new programs to provide cutting edge technology for pupils in its 1,687 schools in Pakistan. TCF is upgrading its digital learning systems to offer a blended curriculum that will prepare students for the computer-intensive world of the 21st century.
— Riaz Kamlani, Executive VP Outcomes at TCF
In partnership with Jazz, a leading broadband service provider, TCF is replacing outdated equipment, providing tablets and classroom LED screens. The upgrades will also, enhance its school management systems. Primary and secondary school students will benefit from a program of interactive learning that combines traditional methods of teaching with technology in the classroom. The system and curriculum upgrades will enable students and TCF teachers to use advanced digital tools and boost their capacity for self-learning in school and in everyday life.
The new Digital Literacy Curriculum aims to develop a comprehensive learning experience through core strands which shall enable students to:
* prepare for well-grounded computational thinking;
* develop digital citizenship and the ability to engage in society, politics, and government; and
* develop IT skills to include basic programming and coding skills, and proficiency in the use of MS Office Suite.
Classroom learning will be facilitated by the teacher on a large LED screen with scripted lesson plans for teachers. Bilingual textbooks (Urdu, English) will be provided to students.
“We are excited because in the context of what we are dealing with - low-income households and families – this hasn’t happened before,” said Riaz Kamlani, an executive vice president who oversees the education programs at TCF. “The evolution of technology presents many exciting possibilities. We are deeply cognizant of that. Our focus in this regard is on two aspects. One – how we can use technology to help our students learn better. Two - how do we use technology to manage our network better. For students to learn better, we have initiated two programs. A digital literacy program aimed at secondary school children and a blended learning program aimed for primary children."
An improved School Management System (SMS) designed for better decision-making at all levels of management with greater transparency, real-time access, and archiving of information will also be implemented throughout the TCF network of schools in Pakistan’s poorest urban and rural neighborhoods.
The new systems will further improve learning assessment and data management related to students, classrooms, schools, principals, and teachers with TCF exploring innovative methods of improving teacher competency for better student-learning outcomes. Teachers say that digital content in teacher training sessions is more engaging and easier to access later. It also provides greater opportunities for collegial support, collaboration, and virtual learning.
The Citizens Foundation
The Citizens Foundation (TCF) is a leading Pakistani education non-profit, founded in 1995. It operates a network of 1,687 schools (including 356 adopted public schools) in a professionally managed system of K-10 formal schools for boys and girls from underprivileged families.
TCF’s teaching faculty and school principals are all women. This helps with the enrollment and retention of girls in its schools. There is nearly 50% gender parity in TCF schools.
TCF is the largest private employer of women in Pakistan. In addition to the 13,000 women teachers and principals, hundreds of women are employed in other departments at TCF such as curriculum planning, academics, monitoring and evaluation of teachers and schools, marketing, donor management, and strategic planning.
As a testament to TCF’s commitment to provide quality education, TCF was selected as one of the top 25 projects worldwide to be showcased at the recent Expo 2020 Dubai’s Global Best Practice Program, ‘Small Steps, Big Leaps’, Solutions for Sustainable Impact-- an initiative that recognizes organizations that provide tangible, adaptable, and scalable solutions to the world’s biggest challenges. TCF was selected after a review of 1,175 applicant programs from 141 countries by an international committee.
The TCF-USA staff work tirelessly to support the programs in Pakistan by coordinating marketing and fundraising in the major metropolitan chapters in Seattle, Washington DC, Houston, Chicago, San Francisco / Silicon Valley, New York, Boston, and about 30 other regions. TCF-USA is a tax-exempt nonprofit which makes it attractive for supporters to take advantage of tax-deductible contributions.
David Gardner
DG Media
+1 909-936-5751
email us here
The Citizens Foundation