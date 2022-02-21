Silicon Photonics Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising demand for high bandwidth, high data transfer, and government initiative to move towards e-banking are driving the market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Silicon Photonics Market is expected to reach USD 4.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The rapid growth in the usage of smartphones and internet services has led to the increased use of silicon photonics transceivers for telecommunications applications and is anticipated to fuel demand in the market for silicon photonics. The government's influence on the population to shift towards e-banking and internet-based money banking is also expected to drive the silicon photonics market.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

Besides, characteristics such as low environmental impact, high interconnectivity capacity, low operating costs, low failure rate, and spectral performance are expected to propel the silicon photonics market demand.

The introduction of 5G technology and growing demand for bandwidth will provide an option for corporations to expand their R&D initiatives in the photonics sector. In 5G connectivity, this modern system will help to channel a large volume of data traffic at a low cost and to transform the radio access network efficiently. With the acceptance of cloud services, there is an increased rate of data traffic, which has directed to an rise in the demand for data centers. The rising demand for high-speed data transmission in data centers is projected to boost the demand for silicon photonics.

However, the Increasing risk of thermal effect, which may hinder the performance of the systems, and the complexity of On-Chip Laser integration are expected to hinder the market growth in the forecast timeframe.

To Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/136

The global Silicon Photonics market is expected to reach USD 4.62 billion in 2027 from its valuation of USD 980 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements and economic growth are key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides a complete coverage with regards to company’s profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing and market position.

Top Companies Operating in the Silicon Photonics Market and Profiled in the Report are:

IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., AIO Core Co. Ltd, Intel Corporation, Infinera Corporation, Mellanox Technologies Ltd, IPG Photonics Corporation, NKT Photonics, STMicroelectronics NV, and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. among others.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Key Highlights From The Report

The Optical Cable segment is expected to dominate the market due to the capability of transmitting high data rates in the long-range. The transceivers segment is anticipated to experience steady growth due to its high integration capability, which allows high-speed data transmission, as well as the capability to consume low power.

The laser segment is expected to dominate the market with a significant share of 33.7% over the forecast timeframe due to the increasing development of tunable lasers and hybrid silicon. The waveguide segment is projected to grow substantially owing to the wise use of this component in the telecommunication sector.

The telecommunication industry is anticipated to witness the highest market growth rate throughout the forecast period due to the implementation of 5G technologies to deliver higher bandwidth and high-speed data transfer. As a result of developments in remote diagnostics and remote surgery in the medical and healthcare industries, the demand for silicon photonics is expected to expand in the healthcare industry.

North America has the largest market for multiplexer wavelength filters, and silicon optical modulators, become a lucrative destination for businesses to start the silicon photonics market due to government encouragement. The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly due to an increasing population, growth in urbanization, and rising demand for data transmission.

Regional analysis of the Silicon Photonics market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/136

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global Silicon Photonics Market on the basis of product, component, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sensors

Switches

Transceivers

Optical Attenuators

Optical Cable

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Photodetector

Modulator

Laser

Waveguides

Filter

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Telecommunication & IT

Defense

Others

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Silicon Photonics market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Silicon Photonics market landscape.

Proceed To Buy https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/136

Radical Highlights of the Silicon Photonics Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Silicon Photonics market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Silicon Photonics market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

Check More Latest Publication:

Energy as a Service Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/energy-as-a-service-market

Family Indoor Entertainment Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/family-indoor-entertainment-market

Wearable Gaming Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-wearable-gaming-market

Computer Aided Diagnosis Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/computer-aided-diagnosis-market

Food Vacuum Machine Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-vacuum-machine-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.