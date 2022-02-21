Inside Trends – How Home Accessibility Is Evolving To Help Everyone Live Better
A Stiltz Homelift can take care of the issue of one storey living, making the need for that bungalow redundant.”BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All design should both be aesthetically pleasing and ultimately enhance general well being. From fashion and interiors through to everyday objects, there are trends that define an era while breaking new ground in innovation. Mobility designs and products are certainly not exempt from the movement of change.
Product design is of paramount importance to us at Stiltz Homelifts and we enjoy being part of emerging trends. Here we share some of our thoughts and those of professionals that have been exciting us.
Fashions may come and go but trends show the way forward. Contemporary designs within this sector drive often push the boundaries and try something new which ultimately delivers a better user experience. Many of our customers are focused on future-proofing their homes. They are a growing sector of the market who demand that any additions to the home designed to aid with mobility must work with their existing interior scheme. Their expectations are that the design will be as important as the functionality.
Jackie Cleveland, creator of Podplan, the on-line resource that helps decision making for adult-children of elderly parents, explains, “If health is already a problem then function is paramount and the design can be less appealing, but in the case of future-proofing, where a health need hasn’t yet arisen, then the form must match the function - if the design isn’t aesthetically pleasing it simply won’t be accepted”.
Without a doubt the big takeaway for future access trends is to create a calm sense of harmony whilst still embracing style alongside a smart use of technology.
Moving on up
A seamless and smooth transition through rooms is currently a big trend and it’s an area Stiltz Homelifts excel in. We take that ease of movement and make it possible through floors. Our stylish homelifts enable a contemporary stylish solution to problem stairs and we understand that customers don’t want to compromise their interior décor. There’s no more bulky, unsightly equipment cluttering the stairs, instead there is a compact, smart lift positioned in a place that’s right.
We understand what it means to be at the cutting edge of mobility design, therefore the aesthetics are considered alongside function. Our clients demand a level of personalisation so trims, lights and a range of extras add an important touch and keep us moving forward.
Gilly Craft, founder of Koubou Interiors Ltd., is a firm believer that good looking homelifts are the future norm as she adds, “It is well known that there will be challenges going forward in our homes due to the fact that we are living longer and adaptations should be considered well before it becomes an issue. There are many products on the market now that take this ‘future proofing’ into consideration. Downsizing to a bungalow was what everyone thought the only way to go a few years ago but with the lack of stock of this sort of housing and very few bungalows being built, other ways need to be considered as to how we can stay in our own homes for longer, if not forever.”
“A Stiltz Homelift can take care of the issue of one storey living, making the need for that bungalow redundant. They are easy to fit and do not need a vast amount of construction work.”
Relax and re-charge
As we emerge from a couple of difficult years the idea of rest, calm and relaxation is high on a consumers’ list of priorities. The bathroom is just such a space and trends in products and design are reflective of the desire for wellness and ease. Sleek flooring for easy transitions into bath or shower is a major trend that translates well into a design for mobility needs. Smooth movement with a non-slip surface offers a safe yet chic environment for bathing. And while wet rooms are still popular, bathing in back in style.
Access for example are a UK company that have embraced both style and technology, carving out something of a revolution in walk-in baths. Sleek lines teamed with curves come as standard on all sizes and the walk-in facility is stylishly integrated into the bath.
Picking up on toilet design trends are also key to easier living as Gilly says, “In the bathroom, washlet toilets which combine the toilet with a bidet are a very good idea. Toto invented this toilet/bidet in the 1980’s and are considered the best but other sanitary ware companies are now doing them.”
Future Forward
In the same way that electric cars are swiftly translating into self-driving cars, the home is becoming more of a level playing field for mobility. Designs, trends and developments in this sector reflect the need for calm and ease of movement which plays well for mobility design. There’s never been a more exciting time for the combination of style and technology to come together to deliver future harmony.
For example, smart speakers are for so much more than music. The number of household appliances using these for voice control is steadily increasing. Cleaning the floor and pulling curtains is already among a number of remotely enabled possibilities and the near future holds the prospect of a voice command assistant as standard across millions of homes. Combine this with advancements in ergonomic engineering and aesthetics from manufacturers such as Stiltz, clearly the mobility at home trend is only showing signs of accelerating.
Stiltz Limited
Award-winning multi-national Stiltz is a specialist manufacturer of pioneering through-floor homelifts. Its life-enhancing 2-person Duo Homelift and 3-person, wheelchair-accessible Trio Homelift, deliver a superior alternative to stair lifts with world-class design that adds value. Stiltz recognises its duty of care to individuals living with restricted mobility through client-centric assessment – 100% focused on positive outcomes for all. Solutions that synergise adaptability, performance and safety, all with contemporary and compelling styling, provide the answer to enhanced well-being and inclusion in the home.
