Submit Release
News Search

There were 544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,245 in the last 365 days.

Hillsdale Co. Sheriff Endorses Michael Brown for Governor

Michael Brown, Republican candidate for Governor

Michael Brown, Republican candidate for Governor

Michael Brown and Sheriff Hodshire

Michael Brown and Sheriff Hodshire

STEVENSVILLE, MICHIGAN, USA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Brown’s campaign for Governor picked up the endorsement of Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire today. Hodshire called Brown a “breath of fresh air” and said he was “proud to endorse a great man and leader.”

“Mike is pro law enforcement with a lot of experience in the field,” Hodshire said. “I know Mike will not order mandates that are against your Constitutional rights. I feel like Mike is the only candidate that will fulfill his campaign promise once elected as our Governor.”

“I’m honored to have Sheriff Hodshire’s endorsement,” stated Brown. “He’s been an effective leader in the fight against the opioid crisis and is a strong advocate for school resource officers. As we rebuild public safety in the state, his experience will be valuable.”

Brown is a 34-year law enforcement veteran. A former Marine, he is currently a Captain with the Michigan State police.

Sheriff Hodshire joins a growing list of endorsements for Michael Brown including State Representative Beth Griffin, St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite, Berrien County Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli, Berrien County Commissioner Mac Elliott, and rocker Ted Nugent.

David Yardley
Michael Brown for Governor
+1 269.588.2936
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Hillsdale Co. Sheriff Endorses Michael Brown for Governor

Distribution channels: Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.