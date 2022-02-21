Hillsdale Co. Sheriff Endorses Michael Brown for Governor
EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Brown’s campaign for Governor picked up the endorsement of Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire today. Hodshire called Brown a “breath of fresh air” and said he was “proud to endorse a great man and leader.”
“Mike is pro law enforcement with a lot of experience in the field,” Hodshire said. “I know Mike will not order mandates that are against your Constitutional rights. I feel like Mike is the only candidate that will fulfill his campaign promise once elected as our Governor.”
“I’m honored to have Sheriff Hodshire’s endorsement,” stated Brown. “He’s been an effective leader in the fight against the opioid crisis and is a strong advocate for school resource officers. As we rebuild public safety in the state, his experience will be valuable.”
Brown is a 34-year law enforcement veteran. A former Marine, he is currently a Captain with the Michigan State police.
Sheriff Hodshire joins a growing list of endorsements for Michael Brown including State Representative Beth Griffin, St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite, Berrien County Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli, Berrien County Commissioner Mac Elliott, and rocker Ted Nugent.
David Yardley
“Mike is pro law enforcement with a lot of experience in the field,” Hodshire said. “I know Mike will not order mandates that are against your Constitutional rights. I feel like Mike is the only candidate that will fulfill his campaign promise once elected as our Governor.”
“I’m honored to have Sheriff Hodshire’s endorsement,” stated Brown. “He’s been an effective leader in the fight against the opioid crisis and is a strong advocate for school resource officers. As we rebuild public safety in the state, his experience will be valuable.”
Brown is a 34-year law enforcement veteran. A former Marine, he is currently a Captain with the Michigan State police.
Sheriff Hodshire joins a growing list of endorsements for Michael Brown including State Representative Beth Griffin, St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite, Berrien County Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli, Berrien County Commissioner Mac Elliott, and rocker Ted Nugent.
David Yardley
Michael Brown for Governor
+1 269.588.2936
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter