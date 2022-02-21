Automated Breast Ultrasound Market In-Depth Analysis By Key Players, Type and Applications Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automated Breast Ultrasound Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Automated Breast Ultrasound Market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Automated Breast Ultrasound Market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Automated Breast Ultrasound Market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry.

As per the statistics given by the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the leading cancer type among women in the world. It is also the second most cause of death in women worldwide. The statistics suggest that nearly 2.1 million women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually. Moreover, almost 40-50% of the diagnosed women of the age group 40-74 have dense breast tissue, thereby increasing the probability of getting false-negative mammogram results.

Automated Breast Ultrasound: Overview

Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS) is a next-gen technological upgrade in ultrasound imaging that was developed to generate ultrasound images using a broadband transducer to capture 3D ultrasound data of the whole breast. The Automated Breast Ultrasound System was developed to reduce the dependency on the operator during the ultrasound process and enable quick scanning. Additionally, it enhances the reproducibility, consistency, sensitivity, and reliability of individual breast ultrasound.

Some Notable Advancements in the Market:

Siemens Healthcare introduced a ground-breaking innovation, the Automated Breast Volume Scanner (ABVS), to provide images of the volume of breasts using high-frequency sound waves. This enhanced breast cancer screening in women with denser breast tissue allowing the radiologists to interpret the results better.

In 2019, GE Healthcare and Premier, Inc. joined forces to develop a model that could offer breast cancer diagnosis and treatment on the same day.

The Automated Breast Ultrasound Market is mostly fragmented, with a large number of companies as well as some medium-sized and start-up companies accounting for a major share of the global market revenue.

Some major companies operating in the global market include Siemens AG

General Electric Company , SonoCine, Inc. ,Hitachi, Ltd. ,Koninklijke Philios N.V., Canon Medical Systems,Nova Medical Imaging Technology Co. Ltd.,Seno Medical Instruments

COVID-19 Impact on the Automated Breast Ultrasound Market

With a surge in the COVID-19 caseloads across the globe, time, efforts, and resources have been put into developing a viable treatment for the novel illness. This has affected the other segments of the healthcare sector due to the extensive use of resources to curb the spread of coronavirus illness. However, with rapid advancements in technology and medicines to treat other health conditions and comorbidities and COVID-19 infection, it is driving the growth of the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Segments covered in the report:

Automated Breast Ultrasound Market Segmentation :

Product Type

Automated Breast Ultrasound System

Automated Breast Volume Scanner

Application

Screening

Pre-operative Evaluation

End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Units

Diagnostic Centres

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

