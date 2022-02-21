Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Future Prospects ,Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Size – USD 3.23 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.3%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cognitive assessment and training market size is expected to reach USD 15.65 Billion at a steady CAGR of 20.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing awareness regarding the advantages of maintaining good brain fitness is among some of the key factors driving growth of the cognitive assessment and training market. Cognitive assessment and training is not limited to adults, and is also a tool for use with children with learning disabilities such as dyslexia. Cognitive assessment and training tools have been in use for older individuals among the population suffering from vision and dementia problems.

Major players in the market are focused on developing mobile software and applications based on advanced technologies such as Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Rising usage of advanced technologies in cognitive assessment and training is spurring market growth. Negative publicity and media reports related to the efficiency of brain training is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the market to a certain extent going ahead.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The Cognitive Assessment and Training Market is mostly fragmented, with a large number of companies as well as some medium-sized and start-up companies accounting for a major share of the global market revenue.

Some major companies operating in the global market include Quest Diagnostics, BrainWare, MeritTrac, Cambridge Cognition, Pearson, MedAvante-ProPhase, Cogstate, Winterlight Labs, Philips, and Signant Health.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT). Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Key Highlights of Report :

the application segments, the clinical trials segment accounted for largest share in 2020. Identification and assessment of cognitive changes and ability to diagnose and reduce the chance of developing brain disease in a patient are features that are resulting in development of new solutions and programs and driving revenue growth of this segment.

Clinical trial data solutions company, ERT, partnered with Cogstate in August 2020 to expand its capabilities in its electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) tool. ERT is focusing on improving the safety and efficacy of eCOA with digital cognitive endpoint measurement in clinical trials and at-home testing.

Education segment revenue is expected to register the highest rate during the forecast period. Surge in demand for such solutions and programs is due to rising concerns among educators to properly understand a student’s learning ability and thought process and prepare study materials to develop important life skills for future growth of a student.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market as :

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Clinical Trials

Learning

Research

Others (Diagnostics, Recruitment and Patient Engagement)

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Corporate

Others (Sports and Government & Defense

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

Highlights Of Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market By Organization Size Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market By End-use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

