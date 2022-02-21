Beauty Devices Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 50.40 Billion by 2028 at 12.5% CAGR

Beauty Devices Market Research Report– By Product (Hair Care (Hair Removal, Growth, and Styling Devices), Skin Care, Application, End User- Forecast till 2028

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

The MRFR report suggests that the global beauty devices market is likely to acquire a size of over USD 50.40 Billion by the end of 2028 while registering a healthy CAGR of over 12.5% during the review timeframe.

Beauty devices refer to products that improve the appearance of individuals. It can easily solve hair and skin issues. It offers beauty treatment, which is analogous to aesthetic treatment. Beauty devices have a variety of applications, such as healing damage, treating acne, and cleansing. These growing number of applications can catalyze the growth of the beauty devices market. The global beauty devices market has recorded massive growth in recent years owing mainly to the growing consciousness regarding appearance across the globe.

Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, increasing hormonal disorder, rise in hair loss and thinning problems, and prevalence of hair and skin problems are also likely to boost the market performance over the review timeframe. However, the growing concerns regarding the side effects of using beauty devices and plenty of substitutes across the market are likely to restrict the beauty devices market's growth.

Beauty Devices Market Segment Analysis

The global beauty devices market has been fragmented into several segments based on type, usage, and region.

Based on type, the beauty devices market is split into light emitted diode-photo rejuvenation, acne treatment, cleansing, hair removal, oxygen–facial streaming, hair growth, derma rolling, and cellulite reduction.

The beauty devices market is categorized into spa, salon, and at home by usage.

Beauty Devices Market Regional Analysis

The global beauty devices market is studied across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The MRFR report suggests that the global beauty devices market is likely to be dominated by the North American region over the assessment era. The immense spending power across the region is the primary aspect driving the growth of the regional beauty devices market. The technological development across the sector is another crucial factor propelling the regional market's growth.

The European regional market for beauty devices is projected to register substantial growth over the forecasted era. The regional market's growth is catalyzed by the growing investments and governmental support across the region. The availability of top-quality beauty treatments across France and Germany is also likely to boost the regional market's performance over the review timeframe.

The beauty devices market for the Asia-Pacific region is likely to record the highest growth over the assessment period. The high patient number is the primary growth aspect for the regional market. In addition, the rising emergence of key players across India and China is another major aspect contributing to the regional beauty devices market's growth.

Beauty Devices Market Competitive Analysis

The global beauty devices market has an intensely competitive landscape. The players in the global market are adopting several new strategies such as expansion, partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers to strengthen their global market footprint. Additionally, the growing number of technology advancements, launches, and product variations also contributes to raising the market concentration. The list of leading players in the global beauty devices market includes Home Skinovations Ltd, TRIA Beauty Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, PhotoMedex Inc, Tria Beauty Inc, Syneron Medical Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Nu Skin Enterprises, L'Oreal S.A., and several others.

Recent Developments

an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, iQIYI, disclosed the launch of its first set of digital collectibles. The set is built using iQIYI's popular original drama series Luoyang, causing it to be the first-period drama-based digital collectibles released across China. The set sold out only in few hours after its launch. The set features over 6,000 copies of six antique-inspired items from Luoyang and 500 copies of a key scene from the show.

an exclusive beauty brand based on 24k Gold, GLO24K, happily announced the launch of its latest, cutting-edge LED Anti-Aging Beauty Devices. These trendy LED Beauty Devices have been gaining media traction owing to the celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Kate Hudson, and Jessica Alba. They have posted images of themselves involved in Light Therapy Anti-Aging Treatments on social media platforms.

