Global Aluminium Fluoride Market 2022: Demand Analysis, Industrial and Consumer Usage, Sales Data By Regions, Total Market Size, Various Types, Key Applications and Future forecast 2028

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Aluminium Fluoride Market size is expected to lengthen on account of application in the automotive, pharmaceutical, food, and construction industries. Continuing technological developments and growing demand for high-purity Aluminium Fluoride are anticipated to open opportunities. According to our latest study, the market is valued at USD 1,620.4 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 1,779.7 million in 2028, with a growth rate of 1.3% CAGR over the review period. This information is published in an upcoming report titled “ Global Aluminium Fluoride Market, 2022-2028 .”

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers in this market, include

Do-Fluoride

Hunan Nonferrous

Fluorsid

Hongyuan Chemical

Rio Tinto Alcan

Gulf Fluor

Shandong Zhaohe

Mexichem

PhosAgro

I.C.F

Jinyang Hi-tech

Henan Weilai

Henan Shaoxing

Lifosa

Tanfac

Aluminium Fluoride is a white-coloured odourless powder mainly used in producing fluoro-aluminate glass and aluminium metal. The presence of electrolytic properties is helpful in creating aluminium through molten salt baths. The demand is largely influenced by rising urbanization, residential and commercial expansions are boosting the product demand will lead to Global Aluminium Fluoride Market growth. It is also used in producing glass, aluminium, ceramic, and other products as well. Key players of Global Aluminium Fluoride Market

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.6

Dry AlF3

Anhydrous AlF3

Wet AlF3

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.7.

Aluminum Industry

Ceramic Industry

Others

With the outbreak of COVID-19, ceasing of manufacturing processes due to scarcity of raw materials, shortage of labourers, and decreasing demand. Recovery of the Aluminium Fluoride market from the pandemic is expected to start with restarting of operation in construction, automotive, and other industries. Manufacturers are taking up and making use of opportunities to regain themselves in the market.

Global aluminium fluorisde market share is segmented on the basis of product type, application, key regions, and its countries, and key players.

Based on type, the market is divided into dry AIF3, anhydrous AIF3, and wet AIF3.

On the basis of application, the market is divided into the aluminium industry, ceramic industry, and others.

Geographically; the market is spread in the Americas (U.S., Canada, Brazil, and Mexico), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia), Europe (U.K., Russia, Germany, Italy, and France), and Middle East & Africa (Israel, Turkey, South Africa, Egypt, and GCC Countries).

