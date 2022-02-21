Affective Computing Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028

Emergen Research

The global affective computing market size is expected to reach USD 284.73 Billion at a steady CAGR of 32.5% in 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global affective computing market size is expected to reach USD 284.73 Billion at a steady CAGR of 32.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing demand for telemedicine and increasing need to remotely assess patient’s health. Remote monitoring of patients is a primary application of telemedicine. Use of affective competing through smart devices such as smart wearables in telemedicine enables a more cost-effective and rapid means of assessing current state and need for medication for a patient at a distance. In addition, telemedicine providers focusing on specialized areas, including telepsychiatry, can particularly gain from affective computing, which enables psychiatrists/psychologists to comprehend feelings and emotional states of their patients even though the patient is physically not present or are unable to describe their emotions to a psychologist.

Global Affective Computing Market research report by Emergen Research offers strategic insights into the Affective Computing business sphere and in-depth analysis of the industrial chain analysis, value chain analysis, upstream raw materials, investment strategies, regional expansions, and competitive landscape. For stakeholders, field marketing executives and product owners planning to maintain a competitive edge the market assessment report brings to light essential impression about the growth rate, share and size of the industry during the estimated period. Deep dive into an array of elements including but not limited to the value proposition, product positioning, and targeting and industry segmentation have been described through resources such as charts, tables, and info graphics.

Affective computing technology is garnering considerable traction in the gaming industry, especially, in developing games that feature emotionally-rich interactive storytelling content or conversational agents. Affective computing can help games interact more naturally with the player by using computer vison to recognize their emotions through facial expressions and adapt accordingly.

For instance, the market dynamics section in the report gives an in-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the global Affective Computing market. With both qualitative and quantitative analysis, we provide you with thorough and comprehensive information on the global Affective Computing market. The study also entails SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Affective Computing market.

Furthermore, the report is attuned with the latest market changes and economic landscape with regard to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has affected the demand and supply pattern, as well as the trends of the industry. It has also brought an economic slowdown that has affected the business of the key manufacturers of the industry. The report estimates the impact of this crisis on the current scenario and future prospects and provides a post-COVID market scenario.

Affective Computing Market research report depicts the latest market scenario with updated trends and segmentation of the products and services. The study provides crucial information on the market situation, size, share, growth factors of the Affective Computing

Contactless affective computing technology deploys radio waves to identify a person’s feelings and recognize one emotional states, including sadness, pleasure, anger, and joy. Contactless affective computing technology uses rebounding radio waves to measure an individuals’ heart rate and breathing pattern without even establishing any contact with their body.

Affective computing market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to high adoption of advanced technologies, high implementation of Artificial Intelligence in end-use industries such as BFSI, e-commerce, healthcare, and information technology. In addition, presence of leading providers of affective computing solution providers in countries in the region are causative of the steady market growth.

Key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Affectiva, Google LLC, Elliptic Laboratories A/S, Apple Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Sony Depthsensing Solutions, International Business Machine Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and Cipia Vision Ltd.

Radical Highlights of the Affective Computing Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Affective Computing market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Affective Computing market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Emergen Research has segmented the global affective computing market on the basis of offering, technology, industry vertical, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Cameras

Sensors

Storage Devices

Others

Software

Speech Recognition

Facial Feature Extraction

Gesture Recognition

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Contactless

Contact-based

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Others

Each section of the report reveals critical information about the global Affective Computing market that could be used to ensure strong growth in the coming years. Our unique blend of primary and secondary research techniques helped us to recognize hidden business opportunities available in the global Affective Computing market, besides collecting significant insights of market participants and obtaining precise market data. It includes several research studies such as manufacturing cost analysis, absolute dollar opportunity, pricing analysis, company profiling, production and consumption analysis, and market dynamics.

