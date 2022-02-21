The Food Export Council: Successful Participation in Gulfood 2022 and an Ambitious Plan for Egypt

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum with Mr. Alaa Al-Wakeel and Mrs. Dalia Kabil The Egyptian delegation and members of the Food Export council

CAIRO, EGYPT, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The activities of the largest specialized food exhibition in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region Gulfood – Dubai 2022 has concluded today, in which The Egyptian Pavilion has witnessed a visit from His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA), HE Mariam Al Mheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and HE Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority to get to know the Egyptian exhibitors and their products, and they were received by several members of the Board of Directors of the Food Export Council. His Highness praised the fruitful Egyptian participation and the quality of the offered products, in addition to their great diversity.

The Egyptian participation was represented by 94 major exporting companies in the food and agricultural crops industries from members of the Food Export Council and the Agricultural Export Council, which were present in 5 different halls in the exhibition.

For his part, Mr. Alaa Al-Wakeel, a member of the Board of Directors of the Food Export Council and Chairman of the Africa Committee, said, "We are proud of the participation of all the Egyptian exhibitors in Gulfood 2022, where the Egyptian pavilion received many traders, suppliers, and distributors from around the world interested in the exhibited Egyptian products to discuss various ways of cooperation."

Gulfood 2022 is a global strategic forum for those interested or working in the food industry as it sets standards for commercial sourcing in large quantities, launches new products in the food and beverage sector, forms strong partnerships with distributors, showcases innovations from emerging companies, and sparks important dialogues on ensuring the strength and the smoothness of the global food supply given the new world conditions.

Al-Wakeel added, “The Food Export Council is working within the framework of an ambitious plan that includes organizing and sending several trade missions targeting African markets such as Madagascar, Senegal, and Ghana. As for non-African countries, a mission is scheduled to be sent to Jordan next May given the importance of the Jordanian market to Egyptian products.”

His excellency also stressed that the target during the coming period is to work on penetrating new targeted markets for Egyptian food products such as; Eastern Europe and South America. And this is achieved by studying these markets closely to assess the competitiveness of Egyptian products in these markets through exploratory missions organized in cooperation with the Egyptian Commercial Service and its offices in the targeted countries, in addition to participating in many specialized international exhibitions worldwide.

It should be noted that the Egyptian participation is one of the most distinguished ones in Gulfood 2022, as Egypt is considered one of the first countries that participated in the exhibition for more than 20 years without interruption, providing various and different Egyptian products in all sectors, given that the import value of the UAE market of Egyptian products in 2021 reached the equivalent of 124 million dollars, and the number of Egyptian companies exporting food to the Gulf states amounted to about 764 companies in 2021.

