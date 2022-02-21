IOT Node and Gateway Market to Expand at 29% CAGR | Market In-Depth Analysis, Trends, Developments, Demand and Growth

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IOT Node and Gateway Market Research Report- Forecast till 2027

Market Highlights

Significant central members on the lookout broadly utilize it in different ventures. Additionally, the developing utilization of biometric frameworks in different parts, for example, cell phones and a lot more, are fuelling the market development.

The sensors are lightweight and minimized; also, they are outfitted with exceptionally trend-setting innovation that improves network availability. Alongside that, the utilization of IoT gadgets assists with giving exact information and furthermore settle entanglements. The utilization of remote gadgets for contactless and innovation like GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a lot more are likewise supporting the IoT Node and Gateway Market Growth.

The market for IOT node and gateway 2020 can touch an approximate valuation of USD 17 Billion by the end of 2023, says Market Research Future (MRFR). The market is estimated to procure a growth rate of 29% between 2017 and 2023, which is the evaluation period.

The mounting production as well as the shipment of various logics devices backed by the rising demand for wearable devices by the expanding population of tech savvy consumers also works wonders for the market. Wearable technology has gained substantial ground in recent years, especially in Brazil, India and China, leading the IoT node and gateway market to greater heights.

Segmentation:

The IoT Node and Gateway Market are sectioned into parts and end-client. Based on parts, the IoT Node and Gateway Market are additionally separated into the sensor, equipment, memory gadget, remote, network IC and others. These sub-fragments are additionally bifurcated into other sub-portions. The equipment section is partitioned into the microcontroller, application processor, chip, and advanced sign processor.

Based on end-client, the IoT Node and Gateway Market are additionally characterized into Telecommunication and IT, Wearable Devices, Healthcare, Defence and Aerospace, Automation and Building, BFSI, Agriculture, Consumer Electronics, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Europe, North America, Asia Pacific or APAC, and the rest of the world or RoW are the top markets for IOT node and gateway services.

The highest portion of the global IoT node and gateway market has been procured by North America, due to factors like the presence of a highly established network infrastructure and the expanding IP security space. North America has the lead when it comes to deployment of Internet of Things and automation in healthcare and vehicles. The growth trajectory is also boosted by the increasing government initiatives and the investments being made in the R&D activities to develop better quality products.

The APAC market can soon achieve the fastest growth rate, on account of the improving IOT network in India and China along with the rising number of enterprises employing the technology to induce expansion of their network structure. Strong demand for wearable devices has also been observed, especially since the number of tech savvy consumers is growing rapidly in the region. The increasing internet penetration and the hike in the number of smart cities have pushed the intake of IOT node and gateway in the region.

Europe’s notable growth pace in the global market can be the result of the escalating demand among the people for enhanced internet connectivity. Also, the increasing spending by the government in the IOT node and gateway field is identified as one of the chief factors that can induce market growth in the approaching period.

Top Market Contributors

Top market contributors are NXP Semiconductor Adlink Components Inc. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Stmicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), N.V. (Netherlands), Advantech Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Aaeon Components Inc. (Taiwan), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (U.S.), to list a few.

IOT Node and Gateway Market, By Components (Hardware), By Hardware (Processor, Sensor, Wired, Wireless, Memory Device), By End-User (BFSI, Healthcare, Wearable, Consumer Electronics, Agriculture, Building & Automation) - Forecast 2027

