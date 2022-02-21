Network Traffic Analyzer Market to Surpass USD 4.72 Billion Mark | Industry Outlook, Global Trends & Future Opportunity

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network Traffic Analyzer Market Research Report- Forecast till 2027

Market Highlights

The network traffic analyzer market is extremely competitive because of the existence of various large vendors. The competition among the enterprises will grow fierce because of the rise in product extensions and also due to the several factors mentioned above. The competitors in the network traffic analyzer market compete on the grounds of the elements such as solution and services, analysis techniques, organization size, deployment type, end-users. The enterprises or the producers are constantly innovating new ideas and advanced techniques to fetch competitive benefits over their competitors.

The global network traffic analyzer market is expected to grow with 10.20% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023). In the process, as Market Research Future (MRFR) claims, the market can cross USD 4.72 Billion mark with several factors backing up its prospects.

Segmentation:

The global network traffic analyzer market has been segregated on the basis of analysis techniques, so

On the basis of solution and service, deployment type, organization type, end-use, and region.

On the basis of the analysis technique, the global network traffic analyzer market can be divided into router-based and non-router based.

On the basis of the solution, the global network traffic analyzer market can be divided into network traffic, bandwidth monitoring, network capacity, network security, and others.

On the basis of services, the global network traffic analyzer market can be divided into professional services and managed services.

On the basis of deployment, the global network traffic analyzer market can be divided into on-premise and cloud.

On the basis of end-use, the global network traffic analyzer market can be divided into an enterprise that is further sub-divided into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Education and others. The service provider vertical is further divided into Cloud Service Providers, Internet Service Providers, communication service providers, Cable Network Providers.

On the basis of region, the global network traffic analyzer market can be divided into the Asian Pacific, North America, Europe, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW) are regions that have been integrated in the geographical analysis of the global network traffic analyzer market. This analysis helps in understanding demographic equations of regions that can help the market prosper.

Increasing integration of IoT has given more space to the network traffic analyzer market to operate. North America is gaining the maximum owing to its superior infrastructure and tendency to accept new technologies easily. This is getting backed by heavy investment in technological research and developments prompting inclusion of sophisticated technologies much easier.

Europe is witnessing similar demand and the technological standard in France, Germany, and the U.K. are quite similar to that of the U.S. in North America. In addition, the region is quite strong in establishing research sector which is funding new developments and creating scope for the market expansion. The APAC market is witnessing high growth due to the presence of several emerging economies like China, Japan, and India. Their rapid industrialization is helping the market grow.

Industry Updates

In May 2019, Humio revealed the results of their recently running of data at 100TB/day with real-time visibility. The result is outstanding. Humio can perform in a cost-effective way, particularly store data and can deliver log volumes fast helping analysts in improving the ability to make a sense of the traffic much faster.

