Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market Activities Worldwide Industry Analysis With Size, Share, Trend ,Analysis By MRFR

Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market

Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market Research Report: Information by Technology System Type Application, and Others]and Military & Defense and Region —027

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Competitive Analysis

Explosive trace detection (ETD) market has incredibly intense competition. Due to the notable technological advancements, rising terrorist attacks, and increasing defense expenditure, that market is projected to witness a boost in market concentration over the forecasted era. The players across the global market are investing heavily to launch advanced technologies to fulfill the growing demand for these systems. The list of leading players in the global market for explosive trace detection includes Biosensor Applications Sweden AB (Sweden), Leidos Holdings, Inc. (the US), Chemring Group PLC (UK), Nuctech Company Limited (China), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (the US), American Innovations, Inc. (US), Analogic Corporation (US), Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), OSI Systems, Inc. (the US), Smiths Detection Group Ltd. (UK), and several others.

Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market To Record A CAGR Of 9.8% By 2027

The MRFR report suggests that the global market for explosive trace detection is anticipated to attain a size of approximately USD 11.9 billion by the end of 2027. The report further states that the market is estimated to record a healthy CAGR of over 9.8% during the assessment era.

Explosive trace detection (ETD) systems refer to the type of explosive detection equipment used to detect small-magnitude explosives. The global market for explosive trace detection has recorded enormous growth in recent times. The growth of the ETD market is attributed mainly to the increasing terrorist activities worldwide. Furthermore, the factors such as technological advancements in aviation security systems and the growing need for stricter security checks are also anticipated to boost the market's growth over the assessment era. On the other hand, the weakness linked with trace detection systems is projected to impede the growth of the ETD market.

Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10704

Segment Analysis

The global explosive trace detection (ETD) market has been divided into several segments based on technology, system type, application, and region.

Based on technology, the global market for explosive trace detection is split into ultraviolet fluorescence, surface acoustic wave (SAW), mass spectrometry (MS), chemiluminescence (CL), chemical reagents, thermo-redox, and ion mobility spectrometry (IMS).

The global explosive trace detection market is divided into fixed site, portable, and semi-portable based on system type.

The explosive trace detection market is split into military & defense and commercially based on application.

Regional Analysis

The global market for explosive trace detection is studied across five major regions: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

As per the MRFR reports, the North American region is projected to secure the top position in the global explosive trace detection (ETD) market over the assessment era. The US has been the sole responsibility for an upsurge in the regional market's growth due to the military's massive investment. Apart from that, the nation has the greatest number of ETD system manufacturers & contractors such as Analogic Corporation, Teledyne FLIR LLC, OSI Systems, Leidos Holdings, Inc., and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. with the increasing security threats, the region has been focusing on increasing security levels at airports, hospitals, retail markets, ports, and others.

The explosive trace detection (ETD) market for the Asia-Pacific region is likely to record the highest growth over the assessment era. The regional market's growth is primarily attributed to the increasing spending on enhancing safety & security levels across the region. Furthermore, the factors such as improving military spending by major economies and the proliferation of airports are also projected to boost the growth of the regional ETD market over the coming years.

Recent Developments

November 2021- JITO Angel Network has announced that it is investing an unrevealed amount in the world's first microsensor-based explosive trace detector (ETD), NanoSniff. An IIT-Bombay incubated startup developed NanoSniff Technologies to identify a range of explosives like TNT, RDX, and Ammonium Nitrate in less than 10 seconds.

Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/explosive-trace-detection-etd-market-10704