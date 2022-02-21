Head-Up Display Market Expected to Garner USD 11 Billion | Market Outlook, Analysis, Growth Prospects and Forecast 2027

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Head-Up Display Global Market – Overview

The HUD technology will grow during the coming years as technology showing the rapid advancement. Looking at this growth, ‘Market Research Future’ recently released the market insights till 2022. According to this MRFR analysis, the global head-up display market is expected to reach USD $11 billion and grow at CAGR of 24% during the predicted period.

Head-up display is a transparent display which displays data by allowing users to view from their own focus angle. The data will be projected on the front glass of automobile or aircrafts in the driver’s line of vision. The devices benefits users by reducing the occurrence of accidents due to increased safety by focusing rider on the road.

The advancements in the field of technology in military and aviation sector and rising demand from personal automotive are primarily driving the market. The rising safety concerns regarding to safety and ever increasing traffic on roads are promoting the growth for global head-up display market. The rising demand for connected & smart vehicles, need for technically advanced head-up displays are likely to fuel the market through the forecast period. However, the high cost of advanced head-up display systems and fatal errors in the systems are likely to hamper the market.

Head-Up Display Global Market - Segmentation

The industry for head-up display is fragmented into by type, by component, by application and regions. The type is divided into fixed-mounted and helmet-mounted head-up displays. The component is segment into combiner, video-generator and projector unit. The application further divided into automotive industry, military and civil aviation sector. The automotive industry will lead the market during the period, 2017-2022.

The regions are categorized on the basis of Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to hold the largest market share, because of increasing awareness about the safety systems to be installed in automobile and aircraft systems. Europe is in second position, due to the increasing demand of luxury or premium cars and SUV’s equipped with head-up display systems.

Industry News

April 2018, - Apple Inc. an American Multinational Technology Company started working in head-up displays which covers LIDAR detection for future vehicles. Apple has patented this technology which will integrate augmented reality with head-up display. Apples’ vision in the area of future vehicles is to provide visual systems which can reflect daytime glare interfering while driving.

April, 2018 – Epic Optix, U.S. based optical engineering company partnered with Textron Aviation and Banyan Pilot Shop for developing fully coloured head-up display for aircrafts. The device is capable of receiving data through Wi-Fi from an android or iOS based device and mirrors the data on the glare shield. The device increases the safety and efficiency in virtually all phases of flights and environments.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the head-up display market are Penny AB (Sweden), Hudway (U.S.), Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), Esterline Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Micro Vision Inc. (U.S.), Saab Automobile AB (Sweden), Visteon Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell Aerospace (U.S.), BAE Systems Inc. (U.K.), Continental AG (Germany), Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd (Japan), among others.

Head-Up Display Global Market - Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period and is expected to lead the market of head-up display in terms of market share due to advanced countries like the United States, and Canada. The major contributing factor towards this growth includes the increasing awareness about the safety systems that are installed in the automobile and aircrafts Europe is expected to hold second spot in terms of market share as the region is highly occupied by automotive manufacturers. Germany, hold the largest premium car manufacturers that are increasingly adopting head-up display technologies. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period.

