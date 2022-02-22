Gaming Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Industry Statistics, Competitor Overview, Size, Share And Business Opportunity

Gaming Market

The global gaming market reached a value of US$ 184.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 314.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2022-2027. Gaming includes playing video games or electronic games via computers, mobile phones, consoles, or other digital mediums. It offers an enhanced experience to the users with the help of wired or wireless auxiliary devices and augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR).

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation by based on device type, platform, revenue type, type and age group.

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape for Gaming Market

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

The global market is primarily driven by the rising inclination of youth towards gaming. This, along with the increasing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity, is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the rising incorporation of 4G technology in smartphones has led to a considerable rise in the preference for attractive online interactive games, which is driving the market growth. Apart from this, the growing popularity of various online gaming championships is significantly contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of virtual reality (VR) technology by key market players is also creating a positive outlook for the market., the rising popularity of multiplayer video games is further catalyzing the market growth.

Top Player in the Global Gaming Market Research Report:

• Sony Corporation

• Nintendo Co. Ltd.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Apple Inc.

• The Walt Disney Company

• Ubisoft Inc.

• Zynga Inc.

• Facebook Inc.

• Konami Gaming Inc.

• Sega Games Co. Ltd.

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Device Type:

• consoles

• mobiles

• tablets

• computers

Mobiles and tablets represent the most widely utilized gaming devices.

Breakup by Platform Type

• Online segments

• offline segments

At present, the offline segment accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Breakup by Revenue Type:

• Revenue Type

• Game Purchase

• Advertising

• Others

Game purchase currently exhibits a clear dominance in the market

Breakup by Type

• Adventure/Role-playing Games

• Puzzles

• Social Games

• Strategy

• Simulation

• Others

Presently, adventure/role-playing represents the most popular type.

Breakup by Age Group

• Adult Games

Breakup by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

TOC for the Gaming Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Gaming Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

